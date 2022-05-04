Canelo Álvarez’s businesses that would earn him more than a billion dollars

Saúl Álvarez has golf as one of his most common hobbies (Photo: Bill Streicher/Reuters)

In 2021, Saul Alvarez became the first 168-pound boxer to unify all division beltsfor which he was proclaimed the first undisputed super middleweight champion, but in addition, his popularity and virtue served him to pocket millions of dollars for his activity in the ring.

As if that were not enough, next May 7, a light heavyweight belt and more than $40 millionin accordance with ESPNsince it will be measured against Dmitry Bivol to raid the £175 in a multi-million dollar deal managed by Matchroom Boxingthe promoter that also added a third fight against Gennady Golovkin in September.

This type of remuneration only covers the sports aspect; but beyond the Canelo Álvarez with gloves, there is a version well known by its most die-hard fans: the Canelo entrepreneurthe one that grabbed the news when it announced its line of gas stations and that plans to expand its business to all kinds of branches.

Canelo Álvarez is considered the best ‘pound for pound’ boxer by ESPN, BoxRec and various specialized lists (Photo: Joe Camporeale/REUTERS)

Through research conducted by The Misterit was announced which are the businesses and projects of Canelo Álvarez with which he hopes to establish his economic legacy outside the ring, where some of the little-known companies that cover all kinds of sectors were also revealed: remittances, convenience stores, gas stations, telephones, show management, taquerias and even interference in commercial companies.

thanks to boxing Saul Alvarez He has amassed a large part of his fortune, mainly through television rights, ticketing, commissions and his large deck of sponsors throughout his career; but outside the ring, economic diversity lies in 13 different companies.

At the moment Canelo has eight wholly owned companies : Canelo Technology: a training and nutrition app; Canelo Store: your official merchandise store; Canelo Health: serums for hydration; Canelo Shows: event director; Canelo Energy: its new gas stations; Upper, by Canelo Energy: your new store for wholesale and retail products; SSA Capitals and More: interference in commercial companies, and Canelo Promotions: the promoter of boxing and representation of boxers.

To these eight companies are added another three where, according to The Mister, acts as associate: Canelo Broxel: credit card; Canelo Mobile/Liberty Mobile: cell phone; Shepherd of the Rich: his brother’s taqueria looking to expand.

Canelo Álvarez aboard his Bugatti Chiron worth more than USD 2.5 million (Photo: [email protected])

And as if this were not enough, there are two other companies that are undergoing a validation process, since according to the information published in the famous newsletter Mexican, Canelo Money Transfer it is the project for sending remittances that is being processed in the United States; in addition to P4P Additivea brand of chemical additives for gasoline that does not yet have permits.

These companies, coupled with his multi-million dollar income from boxing since 2014, would allow it to exceed USD 1 billion in revenue by 2025a number that in the United States is better known as One billion dollars and that is currently only available to Floyd Mayweather Jrspeaking of boxers.

The specific figures will hardly be available to the public, especially those referring to their businesses outside of sport; however, at the boxing level the Canelo is in the best economic moment, because according to leaks from Mike Coppingerthe average income per fight for Álvarez will reach USD 40 million this 2022, something that is not yet accounted for in any estimate.

