Canelo defended his passion for golf in the face of criticism from Óscar de la Hoya

Óscar de la Hoya assured that golf caused Canelo to lose to Bivol (Photos: Getty Images)

Within the history of mexican boxingthere was no figure who was as disciplined and at the same time harshly criticized as Saul Canelo Álvarez. The boxer from Guadalajara has managed to balance his sports career with his passions and tastes outside the ring; one of them is the golf.

The unified super middleweight champion has had the pleasure of competing in golf tournaments while continuing to prepare for his matches in the ring; thus, Oscar de la hoya lashed out at Saul since blamed golf as the reason for the defeat he had against Dmitry Bivol and that for this reason he did not perform as expected in the contest.

As soon as Álvarez heard these accusations, he confronted the Golden Boy and gave his arguments for his defeat against the Russian. In an interview for Fight Hub TV assured that golf was not the cause of his second loss in his personal record because he explained the time he has already been alternating his practices in the field and in the ring with Eddy Reynoso.

Óscar de la Hoya stated that golf takes too much time to train box (Photo: Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports)

It reminded the current boxing promoter how is it that he became the undisputed champion of 168 pounds while spending leisure time on the golf course. So she ruled out that it was the reason for the result she had on May 7.

“I lost but not for golf, it was not for that. I’ve been playing golf for three years and I won this undisputed championship, so that’s not the reason, it’s another reason.”

Because he let it be seen that there were external factors that did not allow him to be crowned at 175 pounds for the WBA (World Box Association) belt, he preferred not to talk about it anymore because argued that he would not make “excuses”so he only accepted the defeat that the undefeated took from him.

For Óscar de la Hoya, golf affected Canelo’s performance in the battle with Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale/ USA TODAY Sports)

“I don’t want to say anything and make excuses, I lost and that’s it.”

It should be remembered that on different occasions the man from Guadalajara has boasted about his tastes outside the ring on social networks, among them golf has shone. Even on one occasion went to shoot practice after a fight; when the man from Jalisco won by knockout against Billy Joe Saundersthe day after the engagement he went to celebrate the retention of his belts from the OMB, WITH and of CMB. Accompanied by mariachis, the Mexican champion spent the afternoon playing golf.

When the judges declared the Russian fighter and current WBA champion victorious, he questioned what caused the Canelo I couldn’t with Bivol. And who was encouraged to give his opinion on the subject was the Golden BoyFor the same portal, he assured that golf prevented Saúl from having a contest in his favor.

Canelo assured that golf does not distract him from the box (Photo: Ray Acevedo / USA TODAY Sports)

According to the experiential experience of the former professional boxer, training -for pleasure or leisure- takes too much time and it does not allow you to be focused on the planning of the fight.

“Canelo He’s been playing a lot of golf, but from experience, I used to play a lot of golf as well between fights or between training camps and that requires a lot of you”.

He also clarified that golf also generates physical wear and tear, which in the long run can harm performance in boxing training, a situation that he considered could have affected the Canelo. “I mean you’re out there for six hours, you are standing and your legs are weak”, he finished.

