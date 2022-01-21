Canelo responded to those who accuse him of choosing “easy” rivals

Canelo Álvarez considered that his achievements allow him to “do what he wants” (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

The year 2021 was one of the most productive for Saul Alvarez. Through three fights He won all the 168-pound belts. and in 2022 he plans to face the champion of cruiser weight by the World Boxing Council (CMB). Despite this, a sector of the fans and boxing experience has demerited the effort with the argument that the Mexican chooses rivals with lower performance than his to achieve his goals. In the face of criticism, The boxer responded and assured that he has earned that right.

During his speech at the 59th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council, held in November 2021 in Mexico City, the unified champion underwent a round of questions. In the session, he was reminded of the criticism he has received for allegedly avoid duels against fighters like Jermall Charlo, David Benavidez or Gennady Golovkin, considered by many experts as real challenges in his career. Nevertheless, Cinnamon He was forceful in his response.

“If it were easy, many would be there or would have made it. (…) Right now I can do what I want no? the truth is that I faced all the world champions in the 168 (pounds) I snatched the title from all of them and well Right now I can do what I want. I’ll see if this year or next (a fight against one of them takes place), “he said.

Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez have been considered the most competent rivals that Canelo Álvarez could face (Photos: Instagram/@futureofboxing – @canelo – @benavidez300)

After having successfully passed the test against Caleb Plant, who was stripped of the belt endorsed by the International Boxing Federation (FIB), some critics began to speculate about your future. In this sense, one of the most mentioned names was that of David Benavidez, who has also engaged in fights at super middleweight and was listed as one of the most competent rivals to challenge him for the division titles.

Far from paying attention to the defense of his reign at 168 pounds, Álvarez was in charge of arguing why his interest is not in facing the aforementioned characters. For one thing, he ruled out his third fight with Golovkin. by not considering dropping below super middleweight, every time GGG He is a middleweight monarch. Meanwhile, he assured that neither Benavidez nor Charló would be synonymous with competition remembering that they have not faced world champions.

On the contrary, during the WBC Convention, Eddy Reynoso announced the Guadalajara’s incursion into the cruiserweight category to challenge the monarch of said federation. At that time, the team of Ilunga Makabu, holder of the belt, accepted the challenge. However, the critics did not wait and questioned the reputation of the boxer from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, considering him an easy rival to overcome by the Guadalajara.

Canelo Álvarez will be able to challenge the winner of the fight between Ilunga Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu (Photo: Instagram @ilungamakabu.official – @canelo // [email protected])

Beyond the 28-2 record, as well as the 25 knockouts that Álvarez’s possible rival has achieved, the real challenge will be to try your luck in a completely unknown category. Cruiserweight considers boxers weighing between 175.1 and 200 pounds. For its part, The maximum weight that the Mexican has registered in an official combat was 174.5 pounds, in 2019, when he challenged and defeated Sergey Kovalev at light heavyweight.

“The challenge I have is, imagine, gaining 15 to 20 kilos or giving an advantage, it’s a big challenge for me (…) I can’t give the 200 pounds, maybe 180, but that’s ok (…) I want to make history and I like challenges”, he declared.

Although in his career he did not consider reaching cruiserweight, Eddy Reynoso encouraged him to try the new challenge. In case of overcoming the winner of Ilunga Makabu or Thabiso Mchunu, the Mexican will achieve his fifth world crown and you will have taken another step in your successful career.

