Canelo vs. Bivol: Box Azteca surpassed TUDN in the rating

The Mexican public witnessed the fall of Saúl Canelo Álvarez against Dmitry Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports)

The Mexican public witnessed the fall of Saul Canelo Álvarez ante Dmitry Bivol; after 12 rounds, the quality of the Mexican was surpassed by the Russian contender and all the spectators of the fight saw the second defeat of the Canelo so far in his professional boxing career.

In Mexico, fans of the Canelo They followed each round live from the television broadcast, but the viewers preferred a particular signal. Box Azteca stayed with him highest rating score and beat his usual rival, TUDN.

While above the ring the fighters contended for the light heavyweight belt of the WITH (world boxing association), from the microphones the narrators as Eduardo Lamazon y Rodolfo Vargas they beat charles The Tsar Aguilar, former narrator of TV Azteca and that has now joined the Chapultepec television station.

TUDN and TV Azteca shared the coverage of the Canelo Álvarez fight (Photo: Joe Camporeale/ USA TODAY Sports)

Through Twitter, David Medranosports analyst TV Azteca, shared on his verified profile the amount of score that was generated in the stellar broadcast. The voice of Don Lama and analyzes of Julio Cesar Chavez they defeated TUDN with a difference of 3.9 rating points then Box Azteca registered 15.7 total rating points.

While Canal 5 recorded 11.8 points, according to the analysis of the Nielsen Ibope portal, explained David Medrano. In total, the fight in which Saúl lost the undefeated left 27.5 total rating points.

This is how Medrano exposed it on social networks:

RATING Tele Abierta Box Canelo Alvarez vs Bivol.

Canal 5 – 11.8

Azteca 7 – 15.7

Total 27.5

Source Nielsen Ibope”.

Box Azteca surpassed TUDN in the fight coverage rating (Photo: Twitter/@medranoazteca)

It should be noted that on this occasion both television stations shared the coverage of the fight since TV Azteca has the exclusive of each Saúl Álvarez event, so it is unusual that TUDN have in your schedule Canelo. The Ajusco company reached an agreement with Televisa to negotiate broadcast rights to the fight Bivol vs Canelo.

When the man from Guadalajara faced Caleb Plant by unification of the 168 pounds, Box Azteca had exclusive coverage and did not share broadcast rights with TUDN. In that fight, Saúl was victorious and established himself as the maximum champion of the super middleweights and all the viewers tuned in to the narration of Don lama, lama, lamita.

In that event, TUDN opted for full coverage of the 2021 Mexican Grand Prixsince the date on which both sporting events took place coincided, so the Chapultepec television station opted to approach the fanatic public of Sergio Czech Pérez.

José Juan Macías made it 3-1 in the match and with it brought his team closer to the league (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

For the day of the first weekend of May 2022, different sporting events were held and within Liga MX the Clausura 2022 playoff was played. Chivas vs Pumas was also shared among the television stations TUDN y TV Aztecaand again Aztec Sports took the rating.

The narration of Christian Martinoli y Luis Garcia accumulated 8.9 rating pointswhile TUDN only 5.4, data that was also shared by David Medrano. One of the points to highlight is that the data is only from what was seen on open television, so the Martinoli duo beat their competition with 3.5 points.

“RATING TV open

Chivas vs Pumas

Canal 5 – 5.4

Azteca 7 8.9

Total 14.3″, wrote the sports analyst.

KEEP READING:

The condition that Bivol put on Canelo Álvarez for a rematch

“The engine had too much deficit”: Checo Pérez lamented the lack of power in his car during the Miami GP

Bivol’s message after defeating Canelo Álvarez: “I don’t feel like a king”