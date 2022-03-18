Canelo vs. Bivol: How much will tickets for the fight cost?

Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol will meet on May 7, 2022 (Photo: Screenshot/DAZN Boxing)

A little less than two months after the fight between Saul Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol, for the 175-pound world belt, the organizers of the event announced the ticket price. The performance of the two boxers promises one of the matches most disputed in recent years and is a guarantee of entertainmentso attendees must pay high figures of money to enter the T-Mobile Arena on May 7.

Through their official social networks, Matchroom Boxing, the company in charge of promoting the fight, released details about the ticketing. According to the information, the least expensive entrances, that is, located in the area farthest from the ring, they can be purchased for USD 105 not counting taxes, i.e. approx. MXN 2 mil 154 at the current exchange rate.

The figure increases according to the proximity of the seats to the ring. In this sense, various media outlets have reported that the most expensive ticket, located in the ring side areacan cost up to USD 16 thousand. Put another way, those looking to get closer to light heavyweight boxers will have to pay up to MXN 328 mil 364.

Canelo Álvarez will seek to be crowned for the second time in the light heavyweight category (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

The ticket transaction will be divided into a couple of phases. From 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, pre-sale will be enabled for exclusive users. A day later, at the same time, the sale will be for the general public. Additionally, those interested may purchase other services such as parking, food service and lodging in Las Vegas.

The multipurpose pavilion located in the Mecca of boxing has the capacity to accommodate up to 20 thousand spectators. Although it is a difficult call to fulfill, the presence of the Mexican in the ensogado is a guarantee to fill each and every one of the available places. It is worth mentioning that Cinnamon has a current attendance record for a fight in the United States, which he imposed on May 8, 2021 in against Billy Joe Saunders inside the AT&T Stadium from Arlington, Texas. on that occasion brought together 73 thousand 126 people.

The fight against the Russian champion is one of the chapters contemplated in the proposal that Eddie Hearn, president of Matchroom Boxingmade Canelo by 2022. According to Mike Coppinger, correspondent at ESPNthe Mexican can get into a couple more brawls to complete your calendar and secure an annual profit of USD 160 million.

Dmitry Bivol does not know defeat in his professional stage (Photo: Instagram/@bivol_d)

In that sense, in case of beating Dmitry Bivol and stripping him of the title endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WITH), Cinnamon would go on to complete the trilogy of fights against Gennady Golovkin where, in addition, he would put his undisputed title at 168 pounds at stake. In addition to this, in November or December he could be mounted again in the ring of some Mexican arena against a rival to be confirmed.

However, in order for him to fulfill his itinerary, the boxer from Guadalajara must counteract one of the most relevant challenges in his career. Bivol has maintained an impeccable record of 17-0 with 11 knockouts. in his career, which is why he represents a latent threat to Álvarez’s good performance. It is worth mentioning that Russian is considered the second best boxer of its division, according to ESPN.

Nevertheless, Cinnamon confident in his talent and discipline, as well as the victory he starred in in the same category against Sergey Kovalev en 2019. Another advantage for him is having faced rivals of greater stature at 168 pounds, but the youth, resistance and style of Bivol they will challenge all the best pound for pound in the world.

