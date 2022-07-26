Canelo vs. Bivol: the advice that a former world champion gave the Mexican boxer

Canelo Álvarez plans rematch with Dmitry Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale/ USA TODAY Sports)

The race of saul Canelo Álvarez took a different course since losing undefeated at the hands of Dmitry Bivol In his attempt to crown himself in the 175 pounds and that he did not get it, so he immediately requested the rematch against the Russian boxer.

Although the man from Guadalajara did not fall to the canvas, the judges considered that Bivol was the best in the ring, so they gave him the victory. Although until now it has not been announced when the second meeting of the Tapatío with the Russian national will be, a former champion of the CMB (World Boxing Council) shared a series of tips for the Mexican to be victorious in that second battle.

Tony Bellew -former unified cruiserweight champion in the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF- dared to explain in what could the man from Jalisco improve to now take the light heavyweight titles and regain the success that catapulted him to be considered the best pound for pound. In interview with DANZ Boxing ShowBellew pointed out that the first thing that Saúl must do is resume his victories and for this the fight with Gennady Golovkin will be key.

Tony Bellew advised Canelo Álvarez to defeat Bivol (Photo: Instagram/ @tonybellew// @daznboxing)

According to the British boxer, the Canelo He must arrive in his best shape for the rematch, to return to the highest level that has already been shown previously and thus face Bivol again. Bellew insisted that he must remain among the best boxers in order to overthrow the title of Dmitry Bivol.

“He has to do better, some will say it’s the fights he’s doing, do you want to set the bar high? you have to keep it and stay there. It’s unbelievable, he’s still up there pound for pound.”

He also added that, despite the fact that the rankings of the best fighters brought up the name of the Mexican for his second defeat, the British assured that Saúl is still one of the best pound for pound, for which he advised him to concentrate on a single fight. at the same time and thus give the best of oneself.

“Everyone took him off the pound-for-pound list when he lost to Bivol. Absolutely not, he’s still up there for me. But there are some things you have to do better. If he’s at his ‘A’ game that night he fights Bivol, I think he beats him. He wasn’t on his ‘A’ game, so have to do better”.

Zurdo Ramírez also wants to face Bivol (Photo: Instagram @zurdoramirez / Getty Images)

So much Gilberto The left handed Ramirez as Saul Alvarez They have a pending story against Dmitry Bivol. While both fights have been widely requested by the glove sport fandom, one of the Mexicans has a greater advantage to try to wrest the 175-pound title from the Kyrgyz native.

During a chat with The DAZN Boxing ShowEddie Hearn, fight promoter Canelo Álvarez since his breakup with Golden Boystated that the rematch between Bivol and Guadalajara is not yet final. On the contrary, in order to unburden this commitment, the Russian will first have to defend his title against Left handed Ramirez.

And it is that after the WBA asked Bivol to attend to Gilberto’s request to challenge him for the light heavyweight belt, the Left handed would have a better chance of facing him first than Canelo Well, he is the official challenger of the division.

