Canelo vs. Bivol: this is how the weigh-in ceremony of the fight for the championship was experienced

After a long wait, Saul Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol They are one day away from engaging in one of the most anticipated fights by boxing fans. However, before getting into the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the protagonists got on to the scale to verify that they are in the regulatory weight and lead the fight for the title of the World Boxing Association (WITH) in the 175 pounds.

After the judge verified 174.4 pounds of weight for the Mexicanas well as 174.6 for the native of Kyrgyzstan, received the go-ahead to contend for the championship in the light heavyweight category. In the act, the protagonists were supported by the members of their corners, as well as Eddie Hearnpromoter and in charge of safeguarding the title until after the fight.

Before the fans who gathered outside the T-Mobile Arena, both boxers they showed mutual respect and they agreed to offer a good show in one of the most anticipated fights of the year by sports fans of gloves around the world. this is how it was lived the weigh-in ceremony minute by minute.

15:40 – The two contenders for the WBA light heavyweight title returned from the stage to attend the media and attendees at the esplanade of the sports venue.

15:37 – “I feel very excited to represent my country on this date. I will do my best in the ring and of course we want to win” and “Long live Mexico, bastards!”, pronounced the challenger Canelo Álvarez when he spoke on stage.

15:36 – Dmitry Bivol He took the microphone and, far from the controversy, he was grateful to the Mexican fans. “It is the first time that I see so many Mexican fans against me. Happy May 5, guys!” In the same way, he raised his fist while the fans intoned the cry of “Mexico!”

Saúl Álvarez registered the weight of 174.4 pounds (Photo: YouTube Screenshot / Matchroom Boxing)

15:33 – Saúl Álvarez, who will seek to snatch the title from the Russian, registered 174.4 pounds of weight on the scale.

Dmitry Bivol weighed in at 174.6 pounds (Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Matchroom Boxing)

15:32 – WBA light heavyweight belt defender Dmitry Bivol clocked in at 174.6 pounds.

Canelo made his way through the crowd with the “El Rey” song sung by mariachi (Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Matchroom Boxing)

15:31 – With the song “El Rey” sung live by the mariachi on stage, Saúl Canelo Álvarez was present on the stage.

15:30 – Dmitry Bivol is the first to be present.

15:28 – The presenter prepares to welcome the protagonists of the night of May 7.

Gabriel Valenzuela and Montana Love (Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Matchroom Boxing)

15:20 – Mexican Gabriel Valenzuela and Montana Love also met at 138.6 pounds and 140, respectively.

Pedro Vicente and Marc Castro (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube-Matchroom Boxing)

15:19 – Pedro Vicente from Puerto Rico and Marc Castro from the United States, complied with 134.8 pounds each.

Zhilei Zhang y Scott Alexander (Foto: Captura de pantalla/YouTube-Matchroom Boxing)

15:15 – On stage were Scott Alexander and Zhilei Zhang, who will fight in the heavyweight category.

Joselito Velázquez and José Soto (Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Matchroom Boxing)

15:13 – The Colombian José Soto and the Mexican Joselito Velázquez, who will collide in super flyweight, also met the regulatory weight.

Aarón Silva and Alexis Espino (Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Matchroom Boxing)

15:10 – Aarón Silva and Alexis Espino also met on the scale for the weight of the super middleweight category.

Elmer Abduraimov and Many Correa (Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Matchroom Boxing)

15:08 – Many Correa and Elmer Abduraimov also completed the paperwork for their fight.

Fernando Molina and Ricardo Valdoivinos (Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Matchroom Boxing)

15:04 – Those in charge of starring in one of the fights that make up the billboard appeared on stage. Fernando Molina and Ricardo Valdovinos made weight for the super lightweight fight.

15:00 – The weigh-in ceremony began outside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

