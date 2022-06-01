Canelo vs. Bivol: when will the rematch for the 175-pound title take place?

Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol could face each other again in 2023 (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Saul Alvarez has already defined the next episode of his career and will direct the third fight of his rivalry with Gennady Golovkin. Although so far it is the only confirmed date on his calendar, at the same time the possibility of advancing the moment in which he would hold a rematch contra Dmitry Bivol. According to Eddie Hearn, promoter of the Mexican in his most recent brawls, the confrontation is already being planned.

During a talk on the show DAZN Boxing Show, the president of Matchroom Boxing talked about the rematch clause that contemplated the contract between Canelo and Bivol, as well as the future in the career of both. In that sense, although the path of both characters will take different directions for the second half of the year, He did not rule out that they may meet again in 2023.

“We sat with Dmitry Bivol and his team and we said ‘look, you’re going to defend your world championship around the same time (as the Saul Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin fight) in September. Then you will have the revenge with Canelo Álvarez in May”, declared Hearn before the microphones of DAZN Boxing Show.

The third fight between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin was confirmed for September (Photo: Instagram/canelo)

In that sense, just like the brawl that started their sports rivalry, the new confrontation will take place in the framework of the traditional festivities corresponding to May 5th, date taken from the calendar of Mexican festivities. Although Hearn’s statement was an outline that would lead to a rematch, still there are details to be confirmed and what could vary over the next few months.

One of the most important unknowns is what the boxers would play. Although the first fight was for the World Boxing Association title (WITH) in the 175 pounds, revenge could not necessarily be in the same category. And it is that both characters will put their championships at stake in the divisions where they have remained as monarchs, so there is the risk of losing them before the fight.

On the one hand, although he has not confirmed his rival, Dmitry Bivol would be willing to defend again his belt. In that sense, although the Mexican Gilberto Left handed Ramirez became the obligatory challenger by beating Dominic Boesel in the elimination fight, the list of candidates was also joined Callum Smith y Joshua Buatsi |.

Zurdo Ramírez has insisted on a fight against Bivol for the title that Saúl Álvarez was denied (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

While, Saul Alvarez will bet for the first time undisputed 168-pound title against the native of Kazakhstan. After completing the procedure in September, he has scheduled one more fight in november or decemberalthough the rival, type of fight, as well as the venue that will host it, have not been defined.

Another of those interested in making the attempt to beat Guadalajara is David Benavidez. The Mexican-American boxer defeated Canadian David Lemieux by technical knockout and became interim champion of the World Boxing Council (CMB) in super middleweight, as well as the official challenger for Álvarez’s belts.

The statements themselves Buffalo at the end of the fight with Álvarez they offer the possibility of see him in a different weight class which it currently dominates. And it is that after accepting the conditions of the Mexican for the first brawl, he announced his desire to move down to the super middleweight division to challenge him for his undisputed championship. It is because of these factors that, far from Eddie Hearn’s statements, nothing is certain for the second episode.

KEEP READING:

Zurdo Ramírez will look for a fight against Bivol: “I am the official challenger”

Why Julio Urías is the pitcher with the worst luck in the 2022 season in MLB

Verstappen’s father exploded against Red Bull for favoring Checo Pérez: “It’s disappointing”