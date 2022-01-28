Canelo vs Golovkin III: the possibility for the trilogy was opened in September 2022

Canelo Álvarez could face Gennady Golovkin in September 2022 (AFP)

One of the most anticipated fights by boxing fans could be a reality this 2022. It is the third fight between Saul Alvarez Y Gennady Golovkin, who in the past delivered two authentic boxing exhibitions and who could offer a new chapter of their rivalry this year.

The decision would be on the table of the Mexican athlete, who would have two firm offers to start 2022 with distant challenges to the one proposed by his coach at the end of 2021, when he said he wanted to face the Congolese Ilunga Mukaba.

On the one hand, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) of the promoter Al Haymon I would have proposed a defense of his super middleweight titles against the American Jermall Charlo, another of the rivals most requested by the fans. This combat would be ready for May 7 and would open the activity of Cinnamon in 2022, according to the prestigious correspondent of ESPN, Mike Coppinger.

On the other hand, according to the same source, the second proposal would look very attractive for those who were moved by the series of Canelo vs GGG, as this would include the third fight between the two and that would take place on September 17, although this time in the 168-pound super middleweight.

The fight would be until the second half of the year because the offer includes two fights. The first would be against the light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7, to later face the Kazakh in the event of a victory.

This second proposal is the responsibility of the office of Matchroom Boxing, which is in charge of the promoter Eddie Hearn, person with whom Cinnamon maintains a good relationship and company with which he has previously worked.

According to Coppinger, the two fights would look attractive for Saul Alvarez, who has total freedom of decision as he is a free agent without a contract with any promoter, so he could opt for Jermall Charlo without conflicts and enter the Pay Per View (PPV) again in the United States, where he has already enjoyed great profits.

On the other hand, the challenge against Golovkin It would again be the one with the highest amount of economic income, since it is one of the most anticipated by the fans and its promotion is assured from the first day.

In the second case, Cinnamon would have to be measured first against Dmitry Bivol, a Russian light heavyweight boxer with a height of 1.83 meters, so at the expense of the weight at which the fight would be agreed, it would mean a very different preparation than what he would ask for GGG, who is currently at middleweight.

A few days ago, the Eddie Hearn had a talk with DAZN, where he said he wanted to see Cinnamon Alvarez sweep the 175-pound light heavyweight, so he explicitly proposed to Dmitry Bivol as the next opponent.

“I think it depends on what Cinnamon want to do, in terms of the division you want to fight in. I would like to see him fight with Dmitry Bivol, then with Joe Smith, then with (Arthur) Beterbiev and clean at 175. I think with Cinnamon everything is possible. He and Eddy Reynoso will talk and come up with a plan that excites you Are you enthusiastic about Joe Smith? Dmitry Bivol it could excite him more because he comfortably beat Smith,” he said.

This fight would go hand in hand with that of Gennady Golovkin, according to the ESPN reporter, who has already put on the table the official proposals that Álvarez and his coach Reynoso would have to analyze in the coming weeks.

