Canelo vs. Golovkin: JC Chavez assured who will win by knockout

Julio César Chávez affirmed that Canelo Álvarez will beat Gennady Golovkin by way of knockout (Photos: Gettyimages)

With the confirmation of the third fight between Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, boxing fans will see one of the most anticipated matches materialized. After the closed procedure left by the first two episodes, the forecasts for the next have favored the two protagonists. Although some experts have predicted a close duel, Julio César Chávez González assured that the regulation time will not last and the winner will be defined by knock out.

During his arrival at Zacatecas International Airport, the Mexican Grand Champion was questioned about the fight Canelo contra GGG. In his statement he stated that the moment of the brawl not the most appropriate and considered the age difference between the Mexican and the Kazakh as a factor that will favor the undisputed 168-pound champion.

“The third fight (of Canelo Álvarez) with Golovkin, I think it’s too late, but I still think Golovkin can put up a fight. The two fights could have gone either way, but I think Canelo right now he is at his weight, Golovkin has to gain weight, his age. Then I believe that Canelo he’s going to knock out Golovkin.”he stated to the YouTube channel In Game Sports.

Canelo Álvarez won the last fight with Golovkin, while their first meeting ended in a draw (Photo; John Locher/AP)

Unlike the first clashes, when Gennady Golovkin showed up in the prime of his career with 35 and 36 yearsin 2017 and 2018, the unified middleweight champion will be presented to the third edition with 40 years of age. On the contrary, Saúl Álvarez will do it with 32 years. Although the age difference may not have been relevant a few years ago, this time it could be a determining feature.

Despite his age, GGG has provided arguments for punters to believe in him. And it is that on April 9, 2022 was imposed in the unification fight for the International Boxing Federation titles (FIB) and the World Boxing Association (WITH) against Ryota Murata. The age difference, in that case, was four years over his rival, but it did not prevent him from finish by way of knockout during the ninth round.

Another factor that could harm you is your foray into a higher weight class. Since he won his first interim world championship, in 2010, his favorite division has been that of 160 pounds. At no time has he dropped to super welterweight or risen to super middleweight, so the sudden change could bring him difficulties such as fatigue on top of the strings.

The third fight between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will be on September 17, 2022 (Photo: Instagram/canelo)

It is worth mentioning that the agreement of the fight contemplated a battle for Álvarez’s undisputed championship at 168 pounds. Unlike the Kazakh, the Mexican has had a long campaign for super middleweight and far outclassed the reigning champions during the year 2021. However, GGG he could appeal to his experience and psychic impulse to obtain a favorable result.

Another of the characters who has predicted a victory by knockout, although he reserved his opinion on his favorite, is the promoter Eddie Hearn, who argued his position by stating that so much Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin have transcended the rivalry from the sporting to the personal sphere.

More than the belts, the rivals risk their boxing pride. On the one hand, Eddy Reynoso’s pupil will do everything possible to overcome the defeat contra Dmitry Bivol by keeping his scepter with the victory over one of the best fighters of the moment. Meanwhile, in case of winning, the Kazakh could lead his career to retirement as the undisputed champion super middleweight in the first appearance of his entire career.

