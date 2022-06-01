Canelo vs. Golovkin: promoter of the fight indicated that there will be a victory by knockout

Canelo Álvarez will fight for the third time against Gennady Golovkin (Photo: AFP)

The boxing billboard on the occasion of September 15, the date on which the Cry of Independence is commemorated in Mexico, will host one of the most attractive episodes of the year. Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkincustodians of one of the most significant and personal rivalries of today, faces will be seen for the third time in history. in anticipation, Eddie Hearnthe promoter in charge of the brawl, predicted that the fight It will not last the 12 regulatory rounds.

During an interview, the president of Matchroom Boxing spoke about the result that could leave the fight between Canelo y GGG. In that sense, far from predicting the victory of one of the two involved, he predicted that the third chapter of the rivalry will not be definedlike the previous two, through the cards.

“Trust me, this fight is absolutely huge and it will be an absolute cliffhanger. Not even in a million years will he last 12 rounds. Golovkin’s people didn’t like what I said. I’m not saying that Canelo Alvarez will stop him. I’m saying that fight won’t go 12 rounds this time. They don’t tolerate each other.”declared Eddie Hearn for the YouTube channel iFL TV.

Eddie Hearn, promoter of the fight, assured that the two boxers are not tolerated (Photo: AFP)

Although for some experts and fans to have waited four years to materialize the fight was too long, Hearn believes that the two characters can still give a great performance.. And it is that for this occasion, the boxer from Kazakhstan will arrive in the ring with 40 years old and the responsibility of fit 168lbsa category that has rarely played.

While, Saul Alvarez could arrive as a slight favorite due to the remarkable mastery he demonstrated throughout the year 2021 in the super middleweight category. Another of the situations that can favor it is the notable youth with respect to his opponent, because he will present himself to the brawl with 31 years old.

Although the forecasts could favor the Mexican, the scenario could present an unexpected outcome. And it is that the mood moment It is on the opposite side of the preferences in the bookmakers. On the one hand, who until before aspiring to hang the 175-pound belt was considered the best pound for pound in the world, had to deal with a painful loss to Dmitry Bivol.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will meet for the third time in history (Photo: Instagram/canelo)

Meanwhile, appealing to experience and without falling into the vice of age, Gennady Golovkin gave one of his best fights in his professional stage by unifying the title of the International Boxing Federation (FIB) with that of the World Boxing Association (WITH) at middleweight. To do this, he traveled to Tokyo, Japan, and won by way of knockout in round nine the brand new local ex-champion, Ryota Murata.

It is so that in the fight agreed for the September, 17th for the undisputed 168-pound championship, held by Saúl Álvarez, The two protagonists will seek to add another milestone to their record. The Kazakh, for one, could be headed for an amazing retirement should he beat the Mexican boxer.

On the other hand, Eddy Reynoso’s pupil will search at all costs for a victory that will help him keep the title undisputed and restore your confidence to join one possible revenge against the native of Kyrgyzstan in May 2023.

Meanwhile, the promoter of the fight between Canelo y GGG anticipated that there is no confirmed venue for your performance. In fact, did not rule out that it could be developed outside the United Statesalthough at the moment the city of Las Vegas, Nevada, has the advantage.

