Canelo vs. Golovkin: this was the tense face-to-face of the boxers heading to the fight

With the start of their campaign heading for the third fight of their rivalry, Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin met in Los Angeles, California to star in a tense face-to-face moment.

Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin Faces were seen again on a floor. After confirming the third fight of their rivalry, they met in the city of Los Angeles California to hold the first face to face. In the commitment, the tension accumulated over four years was noted, which has been fed by the comments of GGG in against Canelo for the doping scandal that devastated him in 2018.

Without saying a word, and with the table ready to receive them, Caneo y GGG they approached the center of the temple. The duel began with the battle of looks, because none yielded even a single blink. On the contrary, the language barrier acted as the thin frontera Between insults and jostling like the ones the Mexican exchanged with Caleb Plant the first time he saw him.

After living an eternity summed up in 68 seconds, the boxers turned his body towards the public, although Canelo he did not stop looking seriously at his opponent’s eyes. For its part, Golovkin He maintained his posture and sought to denote his confidence with a couple of discreet smiles directed at his rival and the spectators of the scene.

Saúl Álvarez kept his most serious face against the greatest rival of his career (Photo: Screenshot/MatchroomBoxing)

The tension between the fighters seemed to demand a moment alone with their corners. In this way, after a few minutes of absence, they returned to the stage ready to argue the reasons that led them to see each other again. Once Eddie Hearn, promoter of the fight, gave the microphone to the champion, defender undisputed 168-pounder, made his annoyance known.

“It’s personal to me. I am who I am. I do not pretend to be someone else or say things in the media and others in other places. It’s personal to me because he said a lot of things. I can’t wait to be in the ring. He’s two different people, he pretends to be a cool guy, but he’s not. He is an idiot, he is what he is. He pretends to be a nice guy, but in other places he talks a lot of sh*t”

moments later, Álvarez was sure to stay with the victory and the undisputed championship for the way of knockout Well, “it’s the only way I want to win,” he said.

The Mexican will expose his undisputed 168-pound title (Photo: Screenshot/MatchroomBoxing)

When he took his turn GGG he marked his ground and answered all questions in Russian. With a serious countenance, but without losing grace in his expression, He stated that he felt sure of his career to be able to make a fight worthy of the championship. In that sense, he said that both boxers are aware of the level at which they are. He further mentioned:

“(Canelo) He said it’s personal and I know it. I also know who I am but if you have a problem against me, I think it’s your problem and not mine because I’ve talked about what happened in those two fights.”

After the two fights they had in 2017 and 2018, Gennady Golovkin has dedicated himself to reproaching the result with which the judges decreed a tie and defeat against him. However, the criticism that has affected Álvarez the most is about the problem of clenbuterol doping that he suffered in his second confrontation. In this regard, the Kazakh has denounced that he Mexican uses banned substances to improve your performance.

In the midst of controversy and tension, Canelo y GGG they will have a third chance to prove superiority. this time the challenger will be the Kazakhwho, at 40 years of age, will seek to win the undisputed crown in his foray as super middleweight.

