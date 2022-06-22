Canelo vs Golovkin: which will be the venue for the third fight

Saúl Álvarez and Gernnady Golovkin will fight again, this time for the 168-pound titles held by the Mexican (Photo: AFP)

After a long period of waiting and negotiation after confirming the third fight of the rivalry between Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the company promoting the brawl announced the official headquarters. In this way, the undisputed 168-pound champion will expose his titles against the boxer from Kazakhstan in the only arena where the memorable matchups have been writtens that gave rise to one of the most recognized enmities worldwide.

Through its official social networks, the official account of Matchroom Boxingfight promoter, confirmed to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as the venue for the third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. “Only the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas fits to host the Canrlo vs. GGG trilogy”it is read in the publication through which the last detail pending for the confrontation of the September 17, 2022.

Throughout the negotiation, the organizers considered other venues such as the Raiders stadium, NFL team, in the same entity. However, although she came to position herself as the favorite, the final decision favored the place where Canelo Álvarez lost to Dmitry Bivol on May 7, 2022.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

The first time that Álvarez and Golovkin headlined a card inside the venue located in the mecca of boxing was the September 16, 2017. On that occasion the Mexican challenged the Kazakh for his world middleweight beltbut a tie was imposed.

One year later, on September 15, 2018the characters met again at the T-Mobile Arena and Canelo He was able to overcome his rival by way of a split decision. The sensation of competitiveness and spectacle sowed in the public and the former champion the interest to see the third fight almost immediately. However, the corner of Guadalajara postponed the expected fight over four years.

For the third fight, the two fighters will meet in a different weight division. According to the contract, they will collide in the weight class supermedianothat is to say the 168 poundsand the pupil of Eddy Reynoso he will put his fajillas into play endorsed by the World Boxing Council (CMB), World Boxing Association (WITH), International Boxing Federation (FIB) and World Boxing Organization (OMB).

Of the two previous fights, the first ended with a draw while the Mexican got the result of the second (Photo: AFP)

Las conditions could be favorable for the Mexican to keep the recognition forged at the expense of Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, since throughout 2021 he demonstrated wide superiority in the category. However, although he has never fought professionally at 168 pounds and his 40 years of age would seem to be a factor against him, GGG will search turn the picture around of the bookmakers.

The immediate past of the two boxers is attractive in the face of the fight. Curiosity will sit on the shoulders of Álvarez for evaluate their performance after having suffered defeat ante Dmitry Bivol at 175 lbs. On the contrary, GGG will have the same exam although for opposite reasons, since it managed unify the IBF belts with the WBA middleweight beltsagainst Ryota Murata, despite his four decades of age.

If the Kazakh manages to match the historical balance, he could outline your retirement like the second undisputed champion in 168-pound history. In the opposite case, Canelo could claim his superiority, regain confidence and consider a possible rematch with Dmitry Bivol.

KEEP READING:

Yon de Luisa announced what matches Mexico would have in the 2026 World Cup

Checo Pérez spoke about Red Bull’s alleged sabotage of his car in Canada

Faitelson assured that José Ramón Fernández did not create the duo of Martinoli and Dr. García