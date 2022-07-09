Canelo vs. Mayweather: how much money did the Mexican earn in the first loss of his career

Saúl Álvarez won just over a fifth of the profit recorded by Floyd Mayweather on September 14, 2013 (Photo: Steve Marcus/REUTERS)

Nowadays, Saul Alvarez is positioned at the top of the highest paid boxers in the world. Although in the year 2021 she was ranked number 8 of the highest paid athletes, with a guaranteed profit of $90 million, was not always so favoured. In fact, his wealth began to increase exponentially since his loss to Floyd Mayweatherwhen barely a fifth of the total bag was awarded.

On September 14, 2013, the established Mayweather Jr. appeared in the ring of the MGM Grand Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to challenge Canelo for the World Boxing Council title (CMB) at super welterweight. In a close duel over 12 rounds, the 36-year-old boxer managed to beat the 23-year-old and kept his belt endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WITH).

The victory was not only in the sporting field, because Money increased his wealth considerably. According to estimates made by the magazine Forbesborn in Grand Rapids, Michigan, claimed a profit of USD 50 million. For his part, despite having provided a competent show against who was considered the best pound for pound, Canelo Álvarez secured a purse of USD 13 million.

Canelo lost the fight against Floyd Mayweather, although he recorded one of his best wins up to that point (Photo: AP)

The brawl was considered one of the best of the year due to the level of competitiveness exhibited by both exponents. One of the three judges even considered that Álvarez had a better fight than his rival. Although the fans made known their desire to see the revenge between the colossi, the paths of Canelo y Money they took different directions. In addition, the withdrawal of Floyd buried any possibility of making the second fight.

From that moment, Álvarez began to gain more presence on the billboards of the most important arenas in the United States. While Floyd had five confrontations until his farewell against Connor McGregor, the Mexican made his way into the preference of the crowds that made him a media icon, although he also one of the blockbuster characters of the time.

In the seven subsequent brawls, the Mexican showed extensive dominance with characters like Michael Cotto, Amir Khan, Liam Smith and Julius Cesar Chavez Jr. Given this, it was necessary to agree on a fight against another boxer with greater qualities to guarantee the show. the chosen one was Gennady Golovkin, against whom he wore in a brawl that went down in history as the second best paid for the Mexican.

The maximum profit that the Mexican has registered in one night was during the second fight against Gennady Golovkin (Photo: Reuters)

After the draw with the Kazakh in 2017, Canelo Álvarez was awarded USD 40 million. A year laterin the rematch he won via split decision, was able to retain $50 million of the 90 million raised by the fight. That has been the maximum gain, in one night, of his entire career and was useful for later becoming the best pound for pound in the world.

Inside or outside the ring, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco has been in charge of monopolizing the spotlight, a situation that has made Floyd uncomfortable. He has even claimed that Canelo achieved fame thanks to him “He fought in the same functions as me, he in the opening matches. Every time we fought on the same day, he fought before me and his ultimate goal was to fight me,” he stated.

Despite your words, Money He has also recognized the level and achievements that Álvarez has obtained throughout his career. He even dared to defend him against Ryan García’s criticism, since he assured that “First (Ryan) must achieve what Canelo has achieved and then speak ill of him.”

