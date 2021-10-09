Canelo vs Plant: the imposing bag of money they will win in Las Vegas

Canelo vs Plant: the imposing bag of money they will win (Photo: Instagram @ canelo)

The race of Saul Alvarez continues to write chapters full of history at all levels, because while accumulating successes at the sporting level with his multiple belts in four different divisions, the economic aspect does not leave him aside and is on his way to becoming the Mexican athlete with the highest income in history .

Next Saturday, November 6, Canelo will get into the ring of MGM Las Vegas with the goal of becoming the first undisputed champion at 168 pounds, so he will have to defeat the American fighter, Caleb Plant; However, this is not the only goal of the Mexican, as he also hopes to obtain one of the largest economic income of his career from a fight.

This incentive will be given without the presence of Golden Boy Promotions behind, a company with which he had a legal conflict and which he left at the end of 2020, so he continues his step managing fights and contracts with his own hand.

Photos: Instagram @canelo / @calebplant

Premier Boxing Champions will be the company that manages the return of Canelo Alvarez al Pay per event (PPE), so this will be a new incentive that increases the fortune that the Mexican will receive on November 6.

In accordance with Mike Coppinger, consecrated American journalist from ESPN, Saúl you will be assured of the impressive number of USD 40 million for the unification fight. This amount does not include income from sponsorship of Canelo and it could increase according to the box office income that is registered.

On the other hand, Caleb Plant You will only be credited to USD 10 million for the same combat, in one of the most significant economic gaps in recent months, as it contrasts markedly with the income he received Gennady Golovkin, the last rival that made him win a figure similar to the Mexican.

Saúl Álvarez entered against Billy Joe Saunders a figure close to USD 30 million of insured bag (Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

In the second fight between Canelo and Golovkin, the percentage of gains was established 60-40 in favor of the Mexican, because while Álvarez pocketed an estimated figure in the USD 50 million, the Kazakh boxer received other USD 30 million, a figure far from what Plant would now receive.

This gain of USD 40 million what would be insured Saul Alvarez would mean the tie in the second rung of the most lucrative fights in his career, as it would be equaled with the first edition of Canelo vs GGG, in which he received the same USD 40 million.

To this sum of money could still be added a strong boost from the most important sponsors of Alvarez in shorts, so this night would mean one of the most lucrative in his history as an athlete and with which he hopes to enter among the highest paid athletes of the year.

Caleb Plant will be one of the rivals with the most money in Canelo Álvarez’s coffers (Photo: EFE / Étienne Laurent)

This figure was even confirmed by Caleb Plant in an interview before the fight was confirmed, just when the tension was about to break the negotiations.

“A Canelo he was offered the highest guaranteed purse of his career – he was ready to win USD 40 million, plus Mexican television rights and sponsorship Hennessy“Said the American for ESPN, shortly before they reached a final agreement.

The official figures will not be disclosed or specified by an official source, but it is expected that after the fight, more precise numbers will be leaked of what that night will mean for both champion boxers.

KEEP READING:

The stratospheric difference in fortune between Caleb Plant and Canelo Álvarez

The tension continues: Canelo Álvarez revealed what Caleb Plant said to him before beating himself on stage

Caleb Plant and the tragic death of his mother