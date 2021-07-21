Canine Trapped Inside of Stolen Truck Taken On Prime-speed Police Chase

A canine used to be taken on a high-speed chase in Maine after two alleged thieves peeled off in a stolen pick-up truck – all whilst the dog remained within – and raced clear of law enforcement officials who had been tailing them.

The incident took place round 5:50 p.m. Tuesday when 25-year-old Joseph Oldenburg allegedly hopped into the driving force’s seat of a Ford F-150 parked in entrance of the Superstar Town IGA, a part of the small grocery retailer chain primarily based in Presque Isle, Maine. Macie Jones, 29, additionally from Caribou, jumped right into a passenger seat sooner than the duo fled, main police on a excessive pace chase, WAGM reported.

The automobile used to be stolen with a Bernese Mountain Canine named “Finn” nonetheless within, Presque Isle Police stated.

The truck used to be later discovered deserted on Quick Side road in Caribou – however the canine wasn’t nonetheless within.

Government believed that Oldenburg and Jones had fled on foot sooner than each had been later situated in different places in Caribou and brought into custody.

Presque Isle Police Division stated in an replace later Tuesday that the canine had additionally been discovered protected. Police to start with believed the puppy were launched in both the Presque Isle, Caribou, or Washburn house, however the division didn’t supply main points as to the place the animal used to be sooner or later situated.

Oldenburg will likely be charged with criminal alluding, refusal to put up to arrest, reckless habits, robbery by means of unauthorized use of assets and cruelty to animals. Fees in opposition to Jones will come with unauthorized use of assets and violation of bail prerequisites. Each had been booked into Aroostook County Prison.