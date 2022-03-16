Cannabis gummies in the shape of bitten ears: the new product launched by Mike Tyson

The former boxer works on a project linked to cannabis (IG: @tysonranchofficial)

Mike Tyson He does not stop innovating in his role as an entrepreneur and this Tuesday he announced the launch of a new product: Mike Bites. It’s about some chewable cannabis gummies that are shaped like bitten earsin a clear nod to his remembered aggression on the ring to Evander Holyfield. The former boxer announced the sale of that kind of candy with which he hopes to raise millions.

The former world heavyweight champion has long advocated for the legalization of cannabis and launched his own brand of marijuana products in October 2020. He has also led a cultivation project in California for several years that has made him a leader of the movements that fight for the decriminalization and legalization of the consumption, possession and sale of marijuana.

The product is clearly inspired by the bite that Tyson the god a Evander Holyfield on the ring in the fight held in 1997, in one of the most remembered and controversial episodes in the history of professional boxing.

One of the partners of the former heavyweight world champion, Fred Frenchy, posted a brief comment on social media about the launch of this cannabis treat: “You know we had to do this, son.” It is evident that both had been talking for some time about taking advantage of that violent bite to generate money with some type of product. For nowthe Mike Bites will only be available in Californiaalthough the plan will surely be to expand them to several states.

This is how cannabis ears are

We will have to wait to see what the reaction will be. Holyfield in front of this launch, who in 2020 confessed that he had planned a revenge against Tyson, but was held back thanks to a warning prior to the historic 1997 fight. “A prophet told me, ‘Mike will do something bad to you in this fight, but you have to stay on task. Because that’s the only way he can beat you, he can catch you if he distracts you “‘, he told in dialogue with the BBC.

“I was going to bite him in the face, but when the prophet told me that something like this could happen, I told my corner before fighting, ‘If this guy does something to me, remind me of what the prophet told me’”. It was so that upon reaching his corner, his collaborators managed to calm him down and prevented a massacre in the ring that was already stained with blood.

Holyfield He received 35 million dollars for that fight, which was finally suspended due to the bite, and today he is remembered as the main counterpart of Mike Tyson. The rivalry between the two is such that in recent times there was speculation about a possible third chapter on the ring, but there was no agreement between the parties.

