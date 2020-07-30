‘Cannes Confidential,’ Commissioned, Sarah Rose Joins ViacomCBS U.Ok.

AMC’s British programming-focused streamer Acorn TV has commissioned eight-part procedural “Cannes Confidential.”

The collection is a co-production between Dramacorp, the Stockholm-based manufacturing firm based by Patrick Nebout, a part of Jan Mojto’s Beta Movie, and Acorn Media Enterprises, Acorn TV’s commissioning and co-producing arm. Lead author is prolific U.Ok. scribe Chris Murray, whose credit embody “Casualty,” “Holby Metropolis,” “Van der Valk” and “Midsomer Murders.”

The collection is ready on the Cote d’Azur and can get pleasure from unprecedented entry to movie throughout the town of Cannes when manufacturing begins in early 2021. The collection will completely premiere on Acorn TV in North America, New Zealand, Australia and the U.Ok. in late 2021.

APPOINTMENT

ViacomCBS Networks U.Ok. has introduced the appointment of Sarah Rose as chief working officer. She is going to report into Maria Kyriacou, president of ViacomCBS Networks U.Ok. and Australia.

Rose is an trade veteran, starting her profession with a stint at ITV, the place she was answerable for digital channels ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4. Her most up-to-date position was at Channel 4, the place she was chief shopper and technique officer, and had beforehand launched VOD service All4.

At ViacomCBS, Rose can have oversight of all U.Ok. enterprise features. Working alongside director of packages Ben Frow and chief business officer Arran Tindall, Rose will play an vital position in strategic planning throughout ViacomCBS’ U.Ok. channel portfolio, which incorporates free-to-air community Channel 5 and pay TV manufacturers MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

ACQUISITION

U.Ok. public service broadcaster BBC has acquired high-end factual collection “Berlin 1945” (three x 50′) from German distributor Autentic Distribution, the gross sales division of factual label Autentic.

The collection had its world premiere on the Berlin Movie Pageant earlier this yr. It was the flagship collection at German broadcaster ARD’s commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the top of World Battle II in Might 2020.

The collection makes use of archival footage to offer an perception into 1945 in Berlin, telling the story by means of the eyes of those that skilled it — the German inhabitants and Allied troopers.

“Berlin 1945” is produced by zero one movie in co-production with bauderfilm, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, in cooperation with Arte, funded by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg. Autentic has already bought the collection all through Germany, Scandinavia, Japanese Europe and China.

PRODUCTION

U.Ok. and Eire sports activities broadcaster BT Sport has partnered with Netherlands-based international channel Perception TV to co-produce six-part ladies’s soccer actuality competitors format “Final Aim,” hosted by former Chelsea, Juventus and Lionesses participant Eniola Aluko.

The present will will seize the journey as 28 ladies compete for the possibility to participate in a one-off match in entrance of scouts from ladies’s groups all over the world. It’s presently in pre-production by Zig Zag Productions (“The Subsequent Jamie Vardy,” “The Soccer Present”) and can premiere on BT Sport within the U.Ok. and on Perception TV worldwide in late 2020.