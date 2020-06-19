Cannes Docs Unveils Packed Program for First Virtual Edition – Variety

As a part of its annual showcase of documentary filmmaking, the Cannes Movie Pageant has unveiled a full program throughout this 12 months’s digital Marché du Movie that can supply documentary professionals a devoted platform to community and a tailor-made slate of business occasions.

From June 22-26, Cannes Docs will recreate the favored Doc Nook strand of earlier festivals with a web based documentary showcase that features digital exhibitors, curated picks of docs-in-progress, workshops, panel discussions, co-production pace conferences, one-on-one consultations and on-line social get-togethers.

“Now that we’re just a few days away from launching the Marché du Movie On-line, we notice how a lot creativity, exhausting work and dedication it takes to move a movie market to the digital sphere,” mentioned Cannes market head Jérôme Paillard. “We’re proud to group up with main companions within the documentary discipline on this particular version to supply business professionals all over the world a brand new environment friendly market mannequin the place they’ll have the ability to uncover initiatives, display screen movies, and discover enterprise companions.”

Among the many consumers, distributors, VOD platforms and gross sales brokers collaborating will probably be ten featured digital exhibitors: Antidote, Antipode, Article Movies, CAT&Docs, Cinephil, Dogwoof, Metfilm Gross sales, Rise and Shine World Gross sales, Ruth Movies and Candy Spot Docs.

Cannes Docs may even showcase a curated choice of docs-in-progress within the last levels of post-production, offered by eight main worldwide festivals and organizations, together with CIRCLE Girls Doc Accelerator; Pageant dei Popoli and Torino Movie Pageant (in collaboration with Toscana Movie Fee and Piemonte Movie Fee); FIDBA – Pageant Internacional de Cine Documental de Buenos Aires; Movie Growth Council of the Philippines; New Zealand Movie Fee; ParisDOC – Cinéma du Réel; Telefilm Canada, in partnership with RIDM and Sizzling Docs; and Docudays UA, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Institute. The total line-up might be discovered right here.

“I’m actually thrilled that the shift to on-line didn’t cease the continued growth of the variety of docs-in-progress showcases inside the Cannes Docs program,” mentioned Cannes Docs head Pierre-Alexis Chevit. “We’ll be presenting at least 32 initiatives in finalization stage – i.e., eight greater than the final two years – curated by movie commissions, festivals and organizations from all elements of the world.”

He continued: “We additionally multiplied the variety of awards, and are relying on a considerable variety of choice makers attending (together with after all some who can’t normally attend Cannes bodily). All of this solely to present a most variety of possibilities of success to all of the initiatives, for them to hit the market and competition circuit magnificently!”

Potential co-producers and funding companions may even have the ability to join by way of a three-day collection of Co-Professional Velocity Conferences with 14 featured initiatives chosen by key festivals and organizations, together with Cinema For Change, CPH:DOX, DMZ Docs, DOK Leipzig, IDFA, IEFTA, Ji.hlava IDFF, La Fabrique Cinéma/Institut français, Visions du Réel and When East Meets West. The entire checklist of initiatives might be discovered right here.

Additionally on this system are every day Doc Talks hosted by key competition companions. The road-up contains “Documentary manufacturing, now and past,” hosted by CPH:DOX on June 22; “Historical past by way of me: The autobiographical/political pattern in Latin American docs: A dialog with Petra Costa and Andrés Di Tella,” hosted by It’s All True – É Tudo Verdade on June 23; “East-West Index 2020: Which areas are under-represented in programming of movie festivals and why?”, hosted by Ji.hlava IDFF on June 24; “Non-fiction movie distribution: Which position for festivals within the movies’ journey?” hosted by Visions du Réel on June 24; and “Digital/Bodily: Rethinking competition programming, A DOK Leipzig 2020 case examine,” hosted by DOK Leipzig on June 25.

On June 26, Congolese documentary filmmaker Dieudo Hamadi will seem in dialogue with Administrators’ Fortnight programmer and movie critic Claire Diao. Hamadi’s newest characteristic, “Downstream to Kinshasa” (En route pour le milliard) (pictured), is the primary Congolese movie to be an official choice within the historical past of the Cannes Movie Pageant.