Cannes Film Festival Plans Three-Day Special Event in October

The Cannes Film Festival could have been canceled this yr, however organizers nonetheless plan to honor the 2020 Official Choice by way of a three-day occasion.

The Palais des Festivals will host a ‘Special Cannes’ occasion, which runs Oct. 27-29 and can characteristic 4 movies from this yr’s Official Choice, in addition to in-competition quick movies and the Cinéfondation’s faculty movies. The occasion might be open to the general public. In the meantime, a jury will award the Palme d’Or for brief movies and the Cinéfondation prizes.

“The gathering of 4 movies from the Official Choice, the quick movie competitors, the movie faculty competitors, and the dinners and conferences epitomize the happiness we’ll all really feel to be collectively in Cannes in October,” stated competition director Thierry Frémaux. “The movies of the Official Choice are presently taking part in to cinemagoers in France, in Europe and all through the world. It’s an awesome signal to see them making a stopover in Cannes, earlier than we flip our consideration to the 2021 season.”

Organized with the Cannes Metropolis Council, the mini competition will open with “Un triomphe” (The Huge Hit!) by Emmanuel Courcol, with star Kad Merad in attendance together with different solid and crew. It’s going to conclude with Bruno Podalydès’ “Les Deux Alfred” (The French Tech), with the director attending together with lead actor Sandrine Kiberlain.

Additionally screening are “Asa Ga Kuru” (True Moms) by Japanese director and Cannes common Naomi Kawase, in addition to “Starting,” the debut by Georgian director Dea Kulumbegashvili, which received the Concha de oro for greatest movie on the 68th San Sebastián Worldwide Film Festival.

Pierre Lescure, president of the Festival de Cannes, stated, “We’re as delighted to see the competition hosted by the Cannes Metropolis Corridor in October as we have been unhappy to not have loved its firm in Might. Because of this collaboration, movies from the Official Choice might be proven on the Croisette. That is our technique to be in Cannes, alongside its inhabitants and all of the professionals with whom we work hand in hand yearly.”

David Lisnard, mayor of Cannes, added: “We needed the presence of the Festival de Cannes in 2020 to represent our combat on behalf of the occasions sector, which gives a residing for lots of of households, in addition to the cultural affect for our metropolis. It was crucial due to this fact that the Festival present up in Cannes for this extraordinary occasion, which respects all the same old guidelines: high quality screenings in entrance of an everyday viewers, in night gown, on the well-known crimson carpet.”

Elsewhere, Cannes has additionally confirmed the dates of subsequent yr’s competition as Might 11-22.