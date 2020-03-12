Cannes Film Festival Still Trying to Figure Out How It Could Continue

The Cannes Film Festival is quickly assembling a contingency plan to maintain the pageant going.

A spokesperson for the pageant informed Selection on Wednesday that preparations are being made to downsize the occasion and restrict audiences in auditoriums and different pageant venues — a method that might assist the occasion get round a ban that restricts gatherings to 1,000 individuals. Whereas this present ban is ready to expire on April 15, Cannes is making ready for a situation by which it’s maintained.

One possibility is to restrict seating in the principle auditorium the place gala world premieres are hosted. The Palais venue has 853 seats within the orchestra and an extra 1,456 seats on the balcony.

Nevertheless, Cannes’ optimism could possibly be short-lived if the nation is positioned in quarantine, as is the case in Italy. France’s president Emmanuel Macron can be making a televised speech on Thursday night to deal with coronavirus issues and presumably announce new measures.

Though coronavirus has simply been declared a pandemic by the World Well being Group, a consultant for France’s well being minister tells Selection there are not any rapid plans to tighten the gatherings ban — which expires a day earlier than the pageant’s April 16 press convention — beneath 1,000.

In France, the second-most impacted nation in Europe behind Italy, a number of high-profile occasions have been canceled, notably MipTV, the worldwide TV showcase that was scheduled to happen in Cannes on the finish of the month, and Sequence Mania, the Lille-set TV drama pageant that was additionally set for late March and was axed at the moment.

However not like within the U.S., the place the town of Austin pulled the plug on SXSW over coronavirus fears, the French authorities has not performed an lively function in canceling any of the nation’s high-profile cultural or media occasions. Each MipTV and Sequence Mania had been pulled by their respective organizers primarily as a result of too many company and members had bowed out due to journey bans put in place by their firms or governments.

For Cannes, one of many world’s most prestigious movie festivals in addition to the most important movie market, the stakes are a lot increased.

“It’s a matter of sentimental energy for France. Nobody, not even the tradition minister (who has examined optimistic for coronavirus), or the regional and native authorities, need to see Cannes getting scrapped as a result of a lot is within the steadiness — not simply economically but additionally culturally,” stated a high-ranking French movie govt shut to the fest.

Final yr was a banner yr for Cannes because it world premiered Bong Joon-Ho’s “Parasite,” winner of the Palme d’Or and 4 Oscars, and Ladj Ly’s Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated “Les Miserables,” in addition to Celine Sciamma’s Golden Globe-nominated “Portrait of a Girl on Hearth,” amongst many different standouts that went on to turn into industrial and demanding hits.

The present might go on — however who will come?

Nevertheless, if the Cannes Film Festival is maintained, what sort of occasion will it form up to be and who will flip up?

A part of the reply might lie within the geographical unfold of the coronavirus outbreak. In France, the place there are 1,784 instances and 33 deaths as of March 11, the virus is anticipated to peak in a single month and projected to tail off in two months, across the time Cannes kicks off, in accordance to Alexandre Bleibtreu, a physician specializing in infectious, parasitic and tropical ailments on the Pitié-Salpêtrière, one of many nation’s main hospitals.

Nevertheless, within the U.S., the place there are actually over 1,000 instances, the epidemic continues to be in early phases and anticipated to peak in roughly two months, he says.

Catia Rossi, head of Italy’s Imaginative and prescient Distribution, stays sceptical concerning the international turn-out. “We’re working as if we (are) all going to Cannes. However will the Individuals come? Will the Latin Individuals come? Will the Scandinavians come? Will individuals who haven’t been very affected by the virus come to a spot the place there can be individuals from areas equivalent to Asia and Italy, (which) have been very affected? I simply don’t know,” she stated.

In China, executives at large teams equivalent to Bona Film Group, Wanda Film and Huayi Brothers haven’t but dominated out Cannes and are adopting a wait-and-see method. Amongst Chinese language outfits, some execs who had skipped the European Film Market in February are wanting ahead to attending Cannes if it occurs.

“We’re nonetheless planning for Cannes. We actually hope the virus will get managed by then. We couldn’t make it for Berlinale (so) we’re praying we are able to all go to Cannes,” stated an exec at Chinese language distribution outfit Infotainment. “We want to discover good films for 2022 — in any other case we received’t have something to maintain us, as we received’t have sufficient movies to distribute in China.”

For North Individuals, touring to the Cannes Film Festival is perhaps extra difficult than for company coming from Europe, notably Italy, and even from Asia the place the outbreak can be receding. If the virus reaches its peak within the U.S. within the run-up to Cannes, trade professionals touring from the U.S. will face the chance of being quarantined for 14 days in the event that they make the journey to France, or not be allowed to fly again house after the fest.

Corporations that have already got journey bans in place embody Sony, Amazon, CAA and Warner Bros.

As for American stars, “no expertise agent, producer or gross sales agent will permit them to journey amid a world well being disaster and turn into liable in case somebody will get contaminated with coronavirus. It may price them thousands and thousands of {dollars} in damages,” stated Emilie Georges, founding father of Memento Movies Worldwide, which received’t have to fear this yr about main U.S. expertise, given its slate is European-focused.

In the meantime, a high-profile American agent tells Selection his agency will determine its plan of action in accordance to company pointers, in addition to WHO directives. So far as a Cannes premiere with out expertise, the agent stated it is going to rely upon the movie. “If it’s a director-driven movie, maybe,” he allowed.

Over at one main U.S. unbiased distributor, a senior govt stated discussions are ongoing round pageant attendance. The exec stated he would really like to see the town of Cannes put some system in place the place “company have to present a clear invoice of well being” or a “gold star on their accreditation,” confirming they’ve examined unfavourable for coronavirus.

Rebecca Davis and Nick Vivarelli contributed to this report.