Cannes Jury President Spike Lee Responds to Festival Postponement (EXCLUSIVE)

During the last 73 years, the Cannes Movie Festival has usually been billed because the world’s greatest and most glamorous celebration of the flicks. However this 12 months, it was poised to make historical past.

Director and activist Spike Lee had been chosen as the primary black president of the competition’s jury. A number of of Lee’s movies — together with 1986’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” 1989’s “Do the Proper Factor” and 2018’s “BlacKkKlansman” — had premiered within the South of France. It was lengthy overdue for him to lead the cost on who would take dwelling the following Palme D’Or, the competition’s highest honor.

However on Thursday, after weeks of hypothesis because the coronavirus spreads around the globe, the competition introduced that this 12 months’s Cannes had been postponed from its scheduled dates of Could 12 to 23. Thierry Fremaux, the competition’s director, is now scrambling to see if he can reschedule Cannes for a later window, presumably in June or July.

“I agree 100% with Thierry and the Cannes Movie Festival,” Lee stated in an interview with Selection shortly after the announcement. “The world has modified and it’s altering each day. Individuals are dying and France’s president has stated, a number of instances — I’m paraphrasing — ‘We’re at warfare.’ We’re in a war-like time.”

Lee continued, “The stuff that we love has to take a again seat: films, TV, sports activities, the NBA is a worldwide sport, baseball. So many issues have been postponed, and I agree with this transfer.”

If the competition manages to shift to one other date, Lee stated he’d make himself obtainable to tackle his position as jury president. “Let’s not neglect that is the world’s greatest movie competition, the world’s greatest stage for cinema and I’ll be the primary black president of the jury,” he stated. “So look, I can’t faux [to know] what’s going to occur tomorrow. All people has to pray, get on bended knee, pray, we get out of this, discover a vaccine, get again on our toes — bodily, emotionally and financially worldwide. That is no joke. It’s not some film. Individuals are dying.”

Lee, who lives in Brooklyn, stated he’s spent the previous couple of days along with his household. “We’re doing no matter all people else is attempting to do – come collectively, love one another and simply attempt to experience it out,” he stated, as he lamented the dearth of testing obtainable to the general public. “Individuals are being laid off. Individuals are being fired. Folks don’t know the place their subsequent examine goes to come from, how they’re going to see their youngsters. When the colleges shut, who’s going to deal with their youngsters? This shit is loopy. This shit is bananas.”

The outstanding Democrat, who has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, has been watching the president’s each day press conferences. He supplied a severe phrase of warning. “I would really like to say this: I want he would cease saying ‘the Chinese language virus,’” Lee stated of Trump. “The president of the USA wants to cease calling this the Chinese language virus. Please cease doing that.”

“He’s placing Asian Individuals on this nation at risk,” Lee stated. “Cease saying Chinese language virus. There’s no person round him to say, ‘You possibly can’t say this anymore’? That isn’t serving to in any respect. Hopefully his base will perceive. You simply can’t say that.”