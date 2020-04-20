Cannes Lions Goes Digital with ‘Lions Reside’ – Variety

Cannes Lions has launched digital training platform ‘Lions Reside,’ weeks after organizers referred to as off this 12 months’s occasion.

The platform will run all through June below the theme ‘Creativity Issues,’ and exercise will coincide with the unique dates of the Lions, June 22-26. The initiative can be free to make use of for all.

The Lions postponed to October in mid-March, solely to be canceled outright on April 3. On the time, organizers stated their about-face got here out of a “want to take away any uncertainty concerning the working of the awards and occasion for our companions and prospects.”

Lions Reside will embrace masterclasses and “hangouts” with inventive trade legends, in addition to lectures from audio system beforehand confirmed for the pageant, {and professional} lessons and studying modules. The platform may also characteristic Future Gazers — a set of trade specialists who will assess how COVID-19 has reworked the trade.

It’ll additionally showcase prime responses to the disaster from the inventive group, that are presently being shared on the newly launched “Creativity Strikes us Ahead” platform.

As well as, The Work, a subscription-only archive of greater than 200,000 Lions campaigns and 1,600 Pageant talks, may also be free all through the unique pageant week.

In June, organizers are additionally providing a curated course of classes taken from the Cannes Lions masterclass sequence on 42programs.com.

Simon Prepare dinner, managing director of Cannes Lions, stated: “With the intention to drive progress via creativity, and assist our group at this troublesome time, we wish to present the worldwide trade with the chance to study and community all through June and past.

“For the primary time in practically 70 years, we’re unable to deliver the trade collectively in a single bodily place in June. Lions Reside: Creativity Issues will present a digital platform for the trade to collaborate, study and problem-solve, as a result of now greater than ever, creativity actually does matter.”