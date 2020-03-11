Cannes Lions Unveils Contingency Planning In Case It Needs to Postpone

Whereas Miptv has been canceled and Cannes Movie Competition hangs within the steadiness, Cannes Lions, the opposite occasion set within the French Riviera city, has unveiled a contingency planning for its upcoming version in mild of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cannes Lions, an annual celebration of commercials, advertising and creativity, has secured different dates of Oct. 26-30 in case it wants to postpone. For now, the occasion remains to be scheduled to happen June 22-26.

“We proceed to monitor the scenario intently and comply with all steerage from well being and authorities officers. We stay totally dedicated to guaranteeing the well being, security and wellbeing of our prospects, staff, sponsors and companions,” mentioned the occasion organizers.

They mentioned they had been “working intently with the Mayoral workplace of Cannes and the French Authorities” and in the event that they resolve to postpone the occasion they’ll inform their shoppers by April 15. The occasion welcomes yearly a bevy of massive gamers, from Apple to Spotify, Coca-Cola and Google, whereas excessive profile company have included producer Shonda Rhimes, director Alfonso Cuaron and actor Jeff Goldblum who attended the final version.

“As we stand at this time, all of our plans are continuing as scheduled and we’re nonetheless working in direction of Cannes Lions 2020 happening as deliberate on 22 June. Nonetheless, as the worldwide scenario is evolving continually, we wish to be open about our contingency plans,” mentioned Simon Prepare dinner, the managing director of Cannes Lions.

“We’ve consulted with our prospects and companions and have ready accordingly by placing measures in place to permit flexibility, ought to we want it. As at all times, the protection of all these concerned is our utmost precedence, and any determination we take will mirror this,” mentioned Prepare dinner.

The organizers additionally mentioned that “anybody who’s submitting a Lions entry for 2020 ought to comply with the prevailing course of and timeline.”

Earlier this month, Miptv, the worldwide TV showcase which was set to happen in Cannes on the finish of March was canceled by Reed Midem due to coronavirus considerations and the truth that many high-profile shoppers weren’t ready to attend due to journey restrictions.