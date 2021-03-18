Cannes’ Marché du Film Confirms Pre-Cannes Screenings

Whereas Cannes’ Marché du Film will run alongside the competition in July, the trade occasion has confirmed it’s going to additionally arrange pre-Cannes screenings on the finish of Could.

“Because of the unusually lengthy delay between the EFM in Berlin and the Marché du Film in Cannes, many worldwide gross sales brokers have expressed the necessity for an intermediate occasion within the spring, which can enable them to do enterprise and to community just about, whereas awaiting the large rendez-vous in July when the movie trade will meet up once more in massive numbers,” stated Cannes’ Marché du Film in a launch on Thursday.

Pre-Cannes Screenings will consist of 4 days of on-line screenings that shall be held on a platform providing digital cubicles for gross sales firms and screening rooms for streaming.

Solely patrons who’re already registered with the Marché du Film (both with a web based or an on-site accreditation) will have the ability to entry the pre-screenings at no additional price.

Then, throughout the bodily Marché du Film, which can unspool July 6-15 alongside the competition, registered trade professionals can have entry to stands, screenings, the worldwide village, networking applications and conferences. In the meantime, professionals who shall be unable to journey will nonetheless have the ability to participate through digital screenings of some movies, in addition to community and comply with conferences that shall be provided concurrently.

The Marché du Film has opened registrations with an ‘early fowl’ fee till April 15 at a fee of €349 for the onsite occasion in Cannes, and €129 for the net Marché solely. The occasion additionally provides professionals the choice of swapping their on-line accreditation for an onsite and vice versa with out incurring penalties.

The Cannes Film Pageant, in the meantime, introduced earlier this week that Spike Lee will preside the jury of the Official Choice’s competitors.