Cannes-Nominated Yuya Yagira Headlines Japanese Atomic Bomb Movie ‘Gift of Fire’

“Present of Fireplace,” a serious new movie about Japan’s try to construct an atomic bomb within the waning days of World Warfare II, has accomplished principal images and is now in publish, producers revealed Friday.

Greatest identified internationally among the many solid is Yuya Yagira, who received the Greatest Actor prize in Cannes for his work on Hirokazu Koreeda’s “No person Is aware of.” He performs a younger scientist on the bomb-building crew who begins to doubt the aim of what he’s doing.

His character, in addition to the story, relies on the diary of an precise atomic researcher that was found 10 years in the past by the movie’s scripter and director, Hiroshi Kurosaki. Working primarily for public broadcaster NHK, Kurosaki directed episodes of the smash-hit 2017 NHK drama “Hiyokko.” His script for the movie received a particular point out for the 2015 Sundance Institute/NHK Award.

Additionally starring in “Present of Fireplace” are Kasumi Arimura and Haruma Miura, each top-of-the-line expertise in Japan.

The producers are Ko Mori (“Lords of Chaos”) of the Los Angeles-based Eleven Arts Studios, Katsuhiro Tsuchiya (“37 Seconds”) and Takahiro Hamano (“Burning”). The composer is New York-based Nico Muhly, whose credit embody the Academy Award-winning “The Reader.” Peter Stormare (“Fargo”) additionally rounds out the solid as a voice actor.

The movie is scheduled to open in North America later this yr. A Japanese launch will comply with within the main Aeon Cinema chain.