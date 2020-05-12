Cannes’ Palais Turned Into Homeless Shelter During Coronavirus Crisis – Variety

Movie professionals, filmmakers and journalists have taken to social media to pay tribute to the Cannes Movie Pageant, which was resulting from kick off Tuesday within the French Riviera city and was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition and the town of Cannes humbly marked the day by posting an image of a big white banner above the doorway to the Palais des Festivals, the place gala world premieres are hosted. The banner learn, “Thanks to our caregivers, to all those that carried out important work, to everybody for his or her civic responsibility.”

The Palais was reworked right into a homeless shelter in late March, housing round 50-70 individuals each night time, in addition to canine companions.

Pageant director Thierry Fremaux mentioned in an interview with French radio community RTL on Tuesday morning that he wholeheartedly supported the “initiative of Cannes mayor David Lisnard to have offered homeless individuals with meals and correct sanitary situations in (a) venue that’s typically synonymous with status.”

“Cannes is far more than the glamor,” mentioned Fremaux, who additionally paid homage to Cannes enterprise homeowners, from eating places to accommodations, for whom the cancellation of the competition is a hefty monetary blow.

As evidenced by on-line tributes, a yr with out Cannes can also be stirring each disappointment and nostalgia amongst movie professionals.

Marc Missionnier, a well-respected French producer, tweeted an image of his greatest Cannes memento, courting again to 2003, the yr he offered his first movie within the Official Choice, Francois Ozon’s “Swimming Pool” with Charlotte Rampling and Ludivine Sagnier.

Jean Labadie, a number one arthouse distributor, additionally took to Twitter to mourn the competition’s absence, which he described as a “horrible blow,” including that he was already excited for 2021.

Première année depuis 1979 à ne pas aller à Cannes

Ca fait un coup horrible mais cela donne surtout envie d’être prêt pour 2021 !!!!

Il va falloir trouver un Malraux ou De Gaulle pour le discours d’ouverture de Cannes 2021 en tout cas ! — JeanLabadie (@LabadieLePacte) Might 12, 2020

Mumbai-based movie critic Anupama Chopra, who was on the jury of Un Sure Regard in 2008, was additionally feeling nostalgic right this moment.

I do know this can be a tiny blip in opposition to the bigger tragedy unfolding however should register the ache in my coronary heart for #Cannes2020, which might have began right this moment. Right here’s a photograph from 2008, after I was on the Un Sure Regard jury. Hopefully subsequent yr, we are going to have a good time cinema there once more! pic.twitter.com/3AhHb4SV4p — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) Might 12, 2020

A humorous twitter account named Uchronique du Pageant de Cannes was additionally created with a bio studying “I tweet from a parallel dimension the place the Cannes Movie Pageant 2020 takes place as deliberate.”

En place pour la conférence de presse du jury ! #Cannes2020 — Uchronique du Pageant de Cannes (@Uchronie_Cannes) Might 12, 2020

Elsewhere, the French TV channel OCS paid homage to the competition by airing a number of motion pictures that performed at Cannes in earlier years in particular screenings, out of competitors or midnight screenings.

During his interview Tuesday morning, Fremaux spoke about movies that had been within the pipeline for the competition, similar to Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta” which has been postponed to 2021 (and can most probably bow at subsequent yr’s fest), Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” whose launch has been pushed to October, and Nanni Moretti’s “Three Flooring” whose launch plans are nonetheless undetermined. Of the massive world premieres he was working to safe, Fremaux talked about once more “Prime Gun 2” and Pixar’s “Soul.”

He mentioned “the dip in manufacturing (brought on by the lockdown) shall be an issue for everybody; that’s why a whole lot of movies shall be held for 2021 for his or her launch or eventual Cannes’ world premiere.” He mentioned he wasn’t overly involved by the dearth of content material, nevertheless, as a result of if shootings restart within the subsequent few months, Cannes could have sufficient titles to selected from by subsequent April.

Relating to the Cannes label, Fremaux confirmed that it will likely be attributed to pick out motion pictures that had been a part of the Official Choice and shall be launched later this yr, up till April 2021. “We’ll announce a number of 50 to 60 motion pictures, with a purpose to accompany them… in order that the picture of Cannes continues dwelling and serving to filmmakers,” mentioned Fremaux, who additionally vowed to help cinemas lure again moviegoers upon reopening.