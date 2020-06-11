Cannes’ Virtual Marché du Film Unveils Expanded Cannes Docs Lineup – Variety

Amid the well being disaster, Cannes’s digital Marché du Film has rejigged Cannes Docs as a digital-only occasion giving characteristic documentary movie professionals entry to tailor-made program of occasions on a devoted platform.

Congolese filmmaker Dieudo Hamadi would be the particular visitor of the fifth version of Doc Day. Hamadi, whose newest characteristic documentary “Downstream to Kinshasa” is a part of the Cannes 2020 Official Choice, will take part in a dialogue with Administrators’ Fortnight programmer and movie critic Claire Diao.

Working June 22-26 as a part of the Marché du Film On-line, Cannes Docs will deliver collectively 10 digital exhibitors — Antidote, Antipode, Article Movies, CAT&Docs, Cinephil, Dogwoof, Metfilm Gross sales, Rise and Shine World Gross sales, Ruth Movies and Candy Spot Docs.

On high of the exhibitors, the lineup may even embrace curated showcases of docs-in-progress, workshops, Doc Talks, co-production velocity conferences, one-on-one consultations and on-line get-togethers.

Docu movie professionals will be capable to join and manage conferences with patrons, distributors, streaming companies and gross sales brokers specialised in documentaries.

“Now that we’re just a few days away from launching the Marché du Film On-line, we understand how a lot creativity, onerous work and dedication it takes to move a movie market to the digital sphere,” mentioned Jérôme Paillard, Govt Director of the Marché du Film.

“We’re proud to workforce up with main companions within the documentary subject on this particular version to supply business professionals around the globe a brand new environment friendly market mannequin the place they are going to be capable to uncover initiatives, display movies, and discover enterprise companions,” added Paillard.

For the second consecutive yr, this system is being put collectively in collaboration with seven European documentary movie festivals, CPH:DOX, DOK Leipzig, IDFA, Ji.hlava IDFF, IDFA and Visions du Réel. Two main non-European festivals may even be part of the Cannes Docs community of companions this yr, DMZ Docs in South Korea and It’s All True – É Tudo Verdade in Brazil. These two new companions will contribute to giving a greater illustration of Asia and Latin America inside the program.

Partnering festivals can be curating initiatives from their very own discussion board {and professional} platforms for the Cannes Docs Co-Professional Pace Conferences, in addition to by internet hosting unique Doc Talks on topical points.

In addition to these companions, eight extra worldwide festivals and organizations will showcase their very own curated choice, together with four docs-in-progress every. These are CIRCLE Girls Doc Accelerator; Pageant dei Popoli and Torino Film Pageant (in collaboration with Toscana Film Fee and Piemonte Film Fee); FIDBA – Pageant Internacional de Cine Documental de Buenos Aires; Film Growth Council of the Philippines; New Zealand Film Fee; ParisDOC – Cinéma du réel; Telefilm Canada, in partnership with RIDM & Scorching Docs; Docudays UA in cooperation with the Ukrainian Institute.

Cannes Docs will ship 4 prizes (in contrast with one final yr) to the profitable docs-in-progress on June 26 throughout an internet “closing get-together” with jury members, Zane Balčus, the pinnacle of the Baltic Sea Discussion board for Documentaries in Riga, Latvia; Lina Soualem, the French-Palestinian-Algerian filmmaker and actress who gained the 2019 Docs-in-Progress Award with “Their Algeria;” and Lea Maria Strandbæk Sørensen, the influence & workshop supervisor at Nordisk Panorama.

Prizes are comprised of the Docs-in-Progress Award, in partnership for the second time this yr with IEFTA – The Worldwide Rising Film Expertise Affiliation, endowed with a €10,000 money prize {and professional} challenge follow-up by IEFTA; the Affect Award, in partnership with Nordisk Panorama, offering a 2 hour session on the movie’s influence and outreach technique; the Cineli Digital Award, with a DCP supplied by Cineli Digital, Paris, France; and the VOSTAO Award, with French and/or English subtitles supplied by VOSTAO, Brussels, Belgium.

“We’ll be presenting a minimum of 32 initiatives in finalization stage – i.e. eight greater than the final two years –, curated by movie commissions, festivals and organizations from all components of the world,” mentioned Pierre-Alexis Chevit, head of Cannes Docs, including that he was blissful that the “shift-to-online didn’t cease the continued growth of the variety of docs-in-progress showcases inside the Cannes Docs program.”