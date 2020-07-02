Cannes’ Virtual Market Unveils Participation Figures For 2020 Edition – Variety

Cannes’ digital Marché du Movie, which wrapped on June 26, attracted greater than 10,002 individuals over the course of 5 days. The U.S. had the biggest delegations, with 1,500 individuals, adopted by France (1,400) and the U.Okay. (950), respectively. Greater than half have been from Europe, with 5,900 individuals.

The Cannes movie market normally runs alongside the movie competition and needed to swap to on-line because of the pandemic. The Cannes Movie Competition, in the meantime, canceled its bodily version however unveiled an Official Choice of 56 movies, a few of which screened on the market.

The digital Marché du Movie has been hailed a hit, contemplating the quantity of initiatives launched and offers closed. As many as 3,500 movies and initiatives have been offered or pitched on the market, the place 1,235 screenings have been held, garnering a complete of 42,000 admissions throughout 59 digital cinemas.

The market additionally organized greater than 200 digital networking occasions and conferences a couple of model vary of matters, together with range, digital actuality, new applied sciences and co-production.

“We acquired numerous messages from professionals telling us that it felt similar to being in Cannes,” mentioned Jérôme Paillard, government director of the Marché du Movie. “This proves that even digital occasions are able to creating moments the place we are able to come and be collectively.”

Paillard mentioned “professionals have been capable of see the movies, however they have been additionally given the sense that they’d seen them in good firm.”

Thierry Frémaux, Cannes Movie Competition director, mentioned that “with this on-line model of the Marché du Movie, Cannes 2020 demonstrated the competition’s underlying dimension: its function as a company devoted to trade professionals.”

“The agility with which the Marché reinvented itself to adapt to this 12 months’s particular circumstances was applauded by everybody, from gross sales groups to consumers, whether or not within the workplace, at their villa, on the seaside or on the opposite facet of the world. This was a powerful manner of reuniting,” added Fremaux.

The Cannes boss mentioned the digital market “was additionally a primary take a look at run for the 2020 Official Choice movies and for what the longer term would possibly maintain for Cannes 2021.”

A number of awards got throughout the digital market, notably the Docs-in-Progress Award, which went to “Holy Craft” directed by Joseph Mangat; the Impression Award, in partnership with Nordisk Panorama, which went to “Magnificence Of The Beast” directed by Anna Nemes; and the Cineli Digital Award for “The Free Ones,” directed by Nicolas Levesque.