Cannes Winner ‘Titane’ Leads Oldenburg Movie Competition Lineup

Titane, Julia Ducournau’s Cannes-winning 2d function, could have its German premiere on the 2021 Oldenburg Movie Competition, main a lineup of unbiased cinema from Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Amongst this yr’s highlights are Michael Sarnoski’s Pig, starring Nicolas Cage as a truffle hunter in the hunt for revenge, Michael Mailer’s Swing, that includes Michael Shannon as a Vietnam vet who takes over as a trainer of an Ivy League rowing workforce, and the long-awaited animated function Mad God from Oscar-winning particular results grasp Phil Tippett (Jurassic Park, Starship Soldiers).

Each Pig and Mad God could have their German premieres in Oldenburg. Swing‘s Oldenburg bow will probably be its international premiere.

Some of the different international premieres on the German pageant will probably be Aharon Keshales’ South of Heaven, starring Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly, Faggots, the directorial debut of Polish actor Patrycja Płanik (along with co-director Domink Krawiecki), the Myanmar drama What Came about to the Wolf? from director Na Gyi, Foxhole from U.S. filmmaker Jack Fessenden, and the German dramas Tyrannenmord from director Christoph Stark and Borowski und der Gute Mensch from lker Catak.

U.S. unbiased cinema will probably be strongly represented once more in Oldenburg, with different highlights together with Naveen A. Chathapuram’s directorial debut The Remaining Sufferer, a neo-western starring Ron Perlman, Ali Larter and Ralph Ineson, the sector premiere of documentary The Pasha, New York director Josie Maynard’s take a look at Afghan warlord, and foe of the Taliban Normal Abdul Rashid Dostum, and Anchorage, the directorial debut of actor Scott Monahan, who additionally stars along fellow actor and screenwriter Dakota Loesch in a tale of 2 brothers looking to force a trunk filled with opioids from Florida to Alaska.

The remainder movies within the Oldenburg lineup will probably be unveiled within the coming days. The twenty seventh Oldenburg Movie Competition runs Sept. 15-19.