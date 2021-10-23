‘Cannot reside with out you’; Husband commits suicide at the side of 4 youngsters in grief of spouse’s dying

Belagavi (Karnataka): Grieved by way of the dying of his spouse from black fungus, a retired soldier and his 5 youngsters dedicated suicide. The incident is from a village in Hukkeri taluk of the district. The police gave this knowledge on Saturday. Police mentioned Gopal Hadimani (46) and his 4 youngsters – Soumya (19), Shweta (16), Sakshi (11) and Srijan Hadimani (8) – ate up poison on Friday evening.Additionally Learn – Minor lady killed 4 members of the family by way of poisoning, you are going to be shocked to understand the rationale

The neighbors were given suspicious after now not discovering any member of the home out of doors within the morning and then they knowledgeable the police. The police who reached the spot later instructed the relations. Kinfolk mentioned Hadimani's spouse was once affected by black fungus after Kovid-19 in July, which ended in her dying. He mentioned that Gopal was once very unhappy because of this.

A relative instructed journalists that he and his youngsters continuously mentioned that they might now not reside with out her (the lady). In step with the police, Gopal's spouse Jaya had died on July 6 because of black fungus. Not able to endure the ache of his premature dying, Gopal dedicated suicide at the side of his youngsters on Saturday. Sankeshwar police mentioned, "Additional investigation is on."

