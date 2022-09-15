Canva launches its own “Docs” and competes strongly with Google and Microsoft: you will be able to create documents with its millions of templates

The graphic design platform Canva has launched a product to create documents with more visual elements, called Canva Docs, within your Canva Visual WorkSuite. Instead of having to cut and paste the visual content you make in Canva into another company’s document, a user can tap into the Canva library (over 100 million videos, GIFs, photos, illustrations, and other visuals) right inside of your documents.

Canva was born about 10 years ago with the aim of making design software more accessible, that is, make it cheaper and simpler and as tough competition to design tools like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. The platform now has some 87 million monthly users, of which 10 million are paying. And it has grown in business customers.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

How Canva Docs Works

Canva Docs, within its WorkSuite can be a threat to the giants in this sector as Canva is positioned in direct competition with the Microsoft 365 offering and Google’s Workspace office productivity software suite. It is focused on the business market and it allows, like Google Docs, collaboration directly in the document in real time even if the work team is in different locations.

In addition, you will be able to control who has permission to see, comment or edit each document; Lugo, with Canva Insights, you can even track interactions and edits to your Canva Doc as they go along.

All the news from Canva beyond Docs





Canva’s new offering includes Canva Docs, an interactive document tool that rivals Google Docs; Canva Websites, a website builder that competes with Squarespace; Y Whiteboards, a tool where a team can share their brainstorming who competes with Miro.

According to company information, more than 300,000 Canva users registered to tune in to a live broadcast of the event organized to present the new products. This includes an app marketplace that comes with a Canva API and a developer marketplace, where developers can build integrations from Canva, as well as a creators’ marketplace, where local designers can get paid to contribute designs to the library.

This is Canva Websites





It has also introduced Canva Websites, “a new way to create beautiful websites, adaptable and interactive for any device”. A Canva website can be created quickly and with a library of hundreds of fully responsive templates.

Plus, with password protection, you can control who has access to your website, making it easy to create private spaces for you and your team. You can instantly publish on the Internet with a free domain, an existing domain, or you can easily buy a new domain name through Canva once you are ready to publish your website.