Capcom announces a Resident Evil Village event with its first gameplay and news of the saga

It is one of the most anticipated games of the year 2021. And it is not surprising, considering the passions that the Resident Evil saga raises. But … when will we have news from Resident Evil Village? According to Capcom, just a week from now. It will be next January 21 at 11:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

And it is that the Japanese company has just announced a direct on the game. And in it we will not only be able to enjoy a new trailer, but it will also offer us the first real gameplay of this eighth numbered installment of the franchise. It is even possible that there will be surprises in the form of news related to the world of RE in general.

You can’t miss the Resident Evil Showcase this January 21 at 11:00 p.m.! Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd) will show us new information on Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, gameplay and more news from the saga. pic.twitter.com/sEj32eOGau – Capcom Spain (@Capcom_Es) January 14, 2021

As you can see, the news has come through a Twitter post by Capcom’s European account. This is what the accompanying message reads:

“You can’t miss the Resident Evil Showcase this January 21 at 11:00 PM! Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd) will show us new information on Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, gameplay and more news on the saga.”.

Remember that Resident Evil Village will follow the story of Resident Evil 7, with Ethan Winters. Only, this time, the plot will take us to a mysterious frozen town in which we will have to face new horrors like the one represented by werewolves. Without forgetting the witchcraft sect that will appear in this installment, and of which we still know very little. Of course, Chris Redfield will also have an important role in this new adventure.