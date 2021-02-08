Capcom claims the major leaks haven’t had a “significant impact” on its future releases

Capcom has said that recent leaks linked to a cyber attack have had no “a significant impact” on future studio releases (as expected Resident Evil Village), as well as that development work “It is largely back to normal.”.

The news was revealed as part of Capcom’s fiscal 2020 third quarter earnings presentation. In the Q&A summary, the study responded to a question about the impact of the data security incident the company suffered in November 2020, which leaked several games and their release windows, including Dragons Dogma 2 and Street Fighter 6. .

“There has been no significant impact at this time, and development work has largely returned to normal.”says Capcom’s answer in full. This suggests that the leak has had no impact on Capcom’s current game development plans and that the studio is proceeding normally, without having changed its mind after the leak.

Capcom issued a statement in January noting that 16,415 people had their personal data stolen in the attack and that the company had lost “sales reports, financial information, game development documents and other information related to business partners.”. In November, we reported that former Capcom employees were afraid for their private data in the wake of the ransomware attack.

In other Capcom news, the Resident Evil Village art director recently unraveled the mystery of Lady Dimitrescu’s height. And at IGN we have compiled the best memes that have been about the character and his height in recent days. You can see them here.

The Resident Evil Village leaks are now on the loose and circulating, so watch out for spoilers if you’re looking forward to the game. Remember that Resident Evil Village will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, PC, Xbox One and PS4 on May 7, 2021.