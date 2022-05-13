Capcom closes a year of record sales that promises to break with several “important” projects

The parents of Resident Evil and Monster Hunter are convinced to maintain their growth during this new fiscal year.

Several of the largest Japanese companies in the industry are reporting their fiscal results these days. One of them is Capcom, which is still on a roll and announces record figures for video game sales during fiscal year 2021. The reasons are various, but from the publishing firm they look at Resident Evil 8: Village and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, released in stores during this last year. That said, they also confirm to have several months with multiple new and relevant projects.

On the other hand, the publisher’s extensive catalog of proposals has maintained its commercial momentum thanks to sales promotions on digital platforms. In total, Capcom reports up to 32.6 million copies of its video games sold this past fiscal year, which make a total amount of revenue of 110,054 million yen (803.5 million euros), 15.5% more collection compared to to the same previous period. The record, however, will be temporary and the firm hopes to beat the mark this new course.

Additionally, Capcom spread its profits by leveraging these brands in its character, media, and esports merchandising businesses, etc.

By launches, Resident Evil 8: Village sold this course 8.1 million games and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin reached the figure of 1.5 million copies. The performance of Monster Hunter Rise, available on PC since January after its premiere on Nintendo Switch, and that of titles with several years like Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Resident Evil 7, which seem not to suffer the passage of time, are also highlighted.

Capcom has several video games on the horizon, and we can keep Exoprimal, an action cooperative with the producer of Dinocrisis. It is to be hoped that in the coming months the Japanese company will present more news in order to fulfill this promise of launching several new important projects.

