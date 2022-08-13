Capcom confirms the first games we’ll see at Tokyo Game Show 2022 in September

Street Fighter 6 will have a special program on the 16th with news from the new fighting installment.

Street Fighter 6 went through EVO 2022 with some outstanding news of what will be the next installment of Capcom and featuring two characters for the fighter roster. However, in just one month we will know even more news thanks to the Tokyo Game Show 2022.

There will be a general direct and another of Street Fighter 6Capcom has confirmed through its official website that it will be present at the event with two online broadcastsin addition to announcing the first confirmed games that will be in the physical celebration that will take place from 15 to 18 September at Makuhari Messe, in Chiba (Japan).

On the 15th there will be a general live broadcast of Capcom where we will learn about the main news for the future of the company, while on the 16th there will be a special program of Street Fighter 6 with new news of the fighting title. In the absence of confirming more, the Capcom games that will be at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be the following:

Exoprimal



Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection



Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak



Street Fighter 6



Precisely this week a new update has arrived to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak with more content for the JRPG, although Capcom updated its list of best-selling sagas recently and still Monster Hunter does not surpass Resident Evil as the most successful franchise in the company’s history.

