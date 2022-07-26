Capcom experiences significant drop in revenue, but expects to end fiscal year in profit

The financial results for the first quarter show a decline in both game sales and operating income.

Capcom has made several headlines in recent days due to the success of its recent Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which has already exceeded 3 million copies sold. However, this good commercial performance has not been enough to exceed the numbers recorded in the past, as the Japanese company has experienced a major drop both in sales and income.

Capcom’s video game sales have fallen by 47.9%This is what we read in the results of its latest financial report, which summarizes the numbers achieved during the first quarter of this fiscal year. According to the document, Capcom has recorded a drop in 47,9% in the sale of its video games, something that is accompanied by a decline in 48,9% in operating income and a decrease in 46,4% in terms of ordinary income, compared to the figures reached last year.

The company attributes these results to the lack of a powerful launch, as it recalls that 2021 was marked by Resident Evil Village. For this reason, he looks to the future with optimism and comments that he will focus on “upcoming releases of important titles in the second half of the year“, although it will also continue to offer digital promotions.

It should be remembered that Capcom hopes to achieve the tenth consecutive year of economic growth in the company, which would be accompanied by the success of products such as the Resident Evil Village DLC, dated for octoberor the remake of Resident Evil 4, scheduled for next month march. Beyond this, it is also important to note that the developer is preparing a Street Fighter 6 that, although we only know that it will be released at some point in the 2023promises to be one of the company’s most powerful releases.

