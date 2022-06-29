Capcom Fighting Collection, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

The fashion of compilations continues its course. And far from being an uninteresting concept, the truth is that thanks to this we are able to enjoy packs that are absolutely essential, as is the case with the title at hand, at least if we are one of those who are into traditional 2D fights.

Thousands of users have spent years “claiming” Capcom for a new installment of one of its most emblematic fighting arcades: Darkstalkers (or Vampire, as it is known in Japan). Originally appearing in arcades in the mid-’90s, this stunning 2D fighting game It quickly managed to carve out a niche for itself among the most demanded titles within its genre at the time, giving life to an excellent franchise that has been in the fridge for many years, too many.

Fortunately, the Japanese company has remembered her. And it is that although the day in which we contemplate the return of these creatures from beyond the grave still seems distant, at least they are the great stars of this compilation. Despite the name Capcom Fighting Collection, the truth is that it is a full-fledged tribute to this lavish saga of 2D fighting games, given that of the ten titles it includes, the half belong to Darkstalkers / Vampire. A really attractive set of titles and that, before I forget, it is possible to enjoy both in its original Japanese version (with all that that entails in terms of its name, logo, texts, etc.) and Western (specifically North American). ). A duality that always seems to me much appreciated in these types of collections.

high school fights

The main dish of this collection falls on Darkstalkers and all its editions and later versions, some of them exclusive to the Japanese market. Some titles that what do you want me to tell you, they still seem to me the best of the genre despite all these years. The list of games present in the compilation is as follows:

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors



Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge



Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire



Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge



Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire



Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo



Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix



Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness



Red Earth



Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition



For starters, the roster of fighters is full of characters incredibly charismatic. Morrigan, Felicia, Donovan and other protagonists are immediately recognizable and, in some cases, have been part of various collaborations and crossovers with other titles outside this series, such as Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo or Pocket Fighter, also present in this pack .

Despite the time that has passed since its original release, the Darkstalkers saga remains a masterpiece of 2D fighting.

The development of the fighting itself is also not wasted. control is great and despite the fact that it is relatively easy to assimilate, the number of possibilities it offers us and the different mechanics available (chain combos, air blockings, EX moves, etc.) force us to spend many hours mastering each of the available characters . And in addition to this, contemplating each battle is a full-fledged spectacle, since graphically it continues to be a true visual delight, especially highlighting the very careful animations of all the characters, who almost seem to be alive. In short, just for these five games it would be worth paying attention to this compilation.

Another of the heavyweights that can be seen in this pack is Hyper Street Fighter II. this authentic monster fight 2d It is, for some users, the definitive edition of this formidable exponent of traditional fights, a title that over the years has not made a dent in its general quality and playability.

How could Street Fighter be missing from a fighting compilation? Here you have Hyper Street Fighter II

The wrestling roster is packed with incredibly charismatic charactersMuch less well known is Red Earth (WarZard in Japan). A title that, at least in my case, I had hardly ever tried through emulation and that, in fact, had never been edited on any domestic system. It is a very particular fighting arcade in various aspects, such as the fact that it only includes four controllable characters, that it integrates a very attractive Quest Mode in which our character gains experience, etc. And as curiosities, it was the first Capcom title to use the impressive CPS III board… and in include finishing moves in the purest style of those witnessed in the Mortal Kombat series.

Then we have a title that, personally, I’m very fond of. Pocket Fighter (renamed in our territory as Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, although the Saturn and PlayStation ports kept the Japanese name) is a kind of nice and Super Deformed version of Street Fighter II. with a gameplay simplified and tremendously funIt is somewhat hypnotic to watch these funny characters in action. Very good.

Then we have Cyberbots, for many users, the “black sheep” of this collection… although personally I don’t think it’s that bad. It is true that the battles that this arcade offers do not reach the dynamism or the general quality of the same reflected in the rest of the fighting games that are part of this collection, but it still seems like a estimable game at least.

Pocket Fighter (or as it was called in the West, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix) is a fairly unknown gem that has been recovered in this collection

And to round off this compilation we have Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo. Yes, we are facing a excellent puzzle game starring characters from the famous Capcom saga (plus some extra guests), so its presence in this fighting collection could be debatable… although in my opinion it’s a tremendously wise decision. In fact, I think it’s an ideal title to play a game between so much combat to degrease a bit, being a game as addictive as Puyo Puyo or Columns.

All these titles offer both offline and online modes, a mode that works really well (it integrates netcode rollback) and that allows us to make the games as we wish. To this they join multitude of customization options, being able to choose the level of difficulty, the speed, modify the controls, use different filters, etc. And it is also possible to choose the size of the screen and the ratio, as well as select the background image that we like the most from a good selection (or use black bands). In other words, the games are adapted to the tastes of each user, and if someone wants to play full screen and using the analog stick, they can do so. A very appealing offer that is complemented by fantastic audiovisual material, being able to contemplate hundreds of illustrations and musical tracks, a true treasure.