Capcom Fighting Collection is a compilation of 10 arcade fighting games with classics and some rarities

Along with the announcement of Street Fighter VI, Capcom has presented this title with online play and rollback netcode.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 21, 2022, 10:49 8 comments

To start the week with enthusiasm, Capcom He wanted to star on Monday taking over all the headlines. The Japanese company has announced the long-awaited Street Fighter VI, which brings back the legendary fighting saga, but its news about the genre hasn’t stopped there, as evidenced Capcom Fighting Collection.

This is a new game that will delight fans of arcade fighting titles. East compilation of classics It includes a dozen works ranging from Hyper Street Fighter II, which mixed all the fighters in the series, to some proper names such as Darkstalkers, whose relationship with the general public is not comparable to that of the Street Fighter saga. Next, we leave you the list of the included titles.

The 10 Capcom Fighting Collection games:

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors



Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge



Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire



Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge



Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire



Red Earth



Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness



Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix



Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo



Hyper Street Fighter II



Will have rollback netcodeFor Red Earth, for example, it marks its debut on consoles, as this compilation will arrive in PC (Steam), PS4, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch the next summer. The main novelty of this batch is that it will not only bring us the original versions of these classics, but it will also have functionalities online con rollback netcodethat is, the technology that allows you to enjoy distance fighting with a fluidity and experience much closer to that of those hand-to-hand confrontations in arcades.

What is the official release date? The Japanese company has set the premiere of Capcom Fighting Collection for the day June 24 this year, so we won’t have to wait too long either. It will have achievements and trophies, training mode and all kinds of inclusions for the enjoyment of fans, such as original design documents or an art gallery.

