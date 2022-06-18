Capcom prepares us for Street Fighter 6 with the new musical theme of its most iconic character

Viator is the name that Ryu’s theme bears, although it will not be the only one of the fighters with their own music.

Street Fighter 6 has been the protagonist of this first half of June thanks to the first gameplay trailer that Capcom taught us about the game, and what you have on these same lines. From there, those responsible have not stopped revealing small details about what we can expect from the title.

The sixth numbered installment of the legendary fighting franchise once again has on its roster Ryu, who is perhaps considered the most iconic character in the series. To whet your appetite, from Capcom they leave us the tema musical that the fighter will have, with the name Viator:

There are also themes for Chun-Li or Luke“This is going to be a good fight. Listen to Ryu’s new song to feel the journey he has been on and his excitement for what awaits him in Street Fighter 6,” reads the message that accompanies the publication. Similarly, other characters like Chun-Li or the newly incorporated Luke They have their own songs. We leave them below:

Without a specific day marked on the calendar, we do know that Street Fighter 6 has its launch window set on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S sometime in 2023with more characters apart from those mentioned, such as the classic Guile or the new peacekeeper of Chinatown, Jamie.

More about: Street Fighter 6, Capcom, Street Fighter VI, Ryu, Music and Fight.