Capcom sets the date and time for its Tokyo Game Show 2022 live shows, with Street Fighter 6 and more games

In addition, Street Fighter 6 will have a special program that will review the characteristics of the game with a gameplay.

We are still getting a lot of news about the Gamescom 2022, which is currently taking place in Germany. However, since Capcom They are not wasting time and have already finalized their plans for the Tokyo Game Show 2022, which will allow us to see news and gameplay of games such as Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and more.

Capcom’s general event will take place on September 15 at 4:00 p.m.Although we already knew that Capcom’s presentation would consist of two live broadcasts, one of them dedicated to the characteristics of Street Fighter 6, we now know the broadcast date of each of them. As announced on its official website, the iconic Japanese company will hold its general presentation on September 15 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), while the fighting game event will take place on September 16 at 5:00 p.m..

General manager details

According to the information provided by Capcom, its general event will feature news from Exoprimal, Resident Evil: Village – Gold Edition and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. In addition, the company also reserves a space to talk about the following free update of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which is scheduled for release in the next fall.

Beyond this, the streaming will also advance new features of the aforementioned Street Fighter 6. In this sense, said installment will encourage the public with a new trailer which will be accompanied by details about the fighters and modes World Tour y Battle Hubso we can get ready for a broadcast full of action and blows.

Street Fighter 6 Live Details

The direct dedicated to Street Fighter will be broadcast on September 16 at 5:00 p.m.As we have already mentioned, the general Capcom event will have Street Fighter 6 as one of the main protagonists. However, the Japanese company intends to further expand the information available about the game with a live show that will show an unprecedented demonstration of the experience. “Discover Fighting Grounds and World Tour modes with a real-time gameplay demoalong with an introduction to the vision and images of the world of Street Fighter 6. Don’t miss it!”.

In short, Capcom has given us a good excuse to closely follow its programming in the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Focusing on Street Fighter 6, this new installment has already been raising the bar for us with the introduction of new characters, the return of familiar fighters, and the ability to use them in combat with alternate skins. Which, in essence, gives us hope to believe in the king of 2D fighting.

More about: Street Fighter 6, Capcom, Tokyo Game Show 2022, Exoprimal and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.