Capcom updates the sales of its sagas: Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Mega Man and more

The latest fiscal report of the Japanese company leaves us with Resident Evil as the most successful franchise.

The report of financial results of Capcom corresponding to the first quarter of the fiscal year in which we find them has left us with a drop in revenue for the Japanese company, although if we take a look at the accumulated sales figures we realize that they are not exactly in a delicate position.

In the official document shared by the company we can observe the list of most successful franchises from Capcom on a commercial level, where we see that the Resident Evil saga is the dominant one, far ahead of Monster Hunter, Street Fighter or Mega Man. Although figures for all licenses are not offered, we leave you below the list with the updated figures as of June 30, 2022.

Capcom’s best-selling sagas

Resident Evil: 127 million

Monster Hunter: 84 million

Street Fighter: 48 millones

Mega Man: 38 million

Devil May Cry: 26 million

Dragon’s Dogma: 6.8 million



This same year, Capcom itself updated the list of best-selling games (not sagas) as of March 2022, where it does not lead a Resident Evil, but Monster Hunter World. Even so, the horror series continues to grow in saleswith the remake of the second installment having already placed more than 10 million units.

More about: Resident Evil, Monster hunter, Mega Man, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, Dragons Dogma, Capcom, Sales and Fiscal results.