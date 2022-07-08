Capcom will show off more of Street Fighter 6 and other games later this month at San Diego Comic-Con

The Japanese company has announced its plans for the 2022 convention that runs from July 21 to 24.

If you want to know more details of Street Fighter 6, Capcom has announced will be one of the games present during the San Diego Comic-Con to be held later this month in California. And it is that the Japanese company has confirmed its presence in the convention that goes from July 21 to 24.

During those days, playable versions of the sixth numbered installment of the fighting saga will be available as the main novelty, being able to play with Luke, Jamie, Ryu y Chun-Li in Versus mode, as well as testing the new real-time comment function, which will leave us with new gameplays of the title.

There will be two panels with more informationAlong with Street Fighter 6 there will be other games like Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the great expansion of Rise released at the end of June, or Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, a compilation with some of the Japanese firm’s classic hits. Also, there will be two panels with newsone from Street Fighter 6 and another from the World of Capcom brand.

It will be a good opportunity to learn more details about the company’s new fighting installment, which surprised us from its first gameplay trailer due to its aesthetics and the novelties it includes in terms of game modes, the most outstanding being the World mode Tour, with an open world approach where we create our own avatar.

More about: Street Fighter 6, Capcom, San Diego Comic-Con, San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.