Capcom’s Most Iconic Arcade Games Coming to the Evercade EXP Handheld Console at Launch

The device, manufactured by Blaze Entertainment, will be released on November 24.

Those who are passionate about retro games They have several reasons to take their wallets out for a walk. In recent years, we have seen proposals very dedicated to the titles of yesteryear such as SNES Mini, SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 or the next Amico. The company Blaze Entertainment has also joined the party with the range of portable consoles Evercadewhich, after launching a standard model and a version called Evercade VS, is about to launch a third option.

Evercade EXP will hit the market on November 24We talk about Evercade EXPa device dated to the November 24 that will take us back in time through games from Atari, Namco Museum, Team17 and, as recently announced, Capcom. And it is that the classic Japanese developer will also participate in the Blaze Entertainment platform through some of the most emblematic arcade titles in its catalog, which includes deliveries of Street Fighter, Mega Man and more.

Evercade EXP will include up to 18 games from the Japanese firm, which will arrive pre-installed on the console and, therefore, will not require a prior download. Here’s a list of all confirmed Capcom titles:

1942 (Arcade version)



1943 (Arcade version)



1944: The Loop Master (Arcade Version)



Bionic Commando™ (Arcade Version)



Captain Commando™ (Arcade Version)



Commando™ (Arcade Version)



Final Fight™ (Arcade Version)



Forgotten Worlds™ (Arcade Version)



Ghouls ‘n Ghosts™ (Arcade version)



Legendary Wings™ (Arcade Version)



MERCS (Arcade version)



Street Fighter II’: Hyper Fighting (Versión arcade)



Strider (Arcade version)



The People™ (arcade version)



Mega Man (8-bit)



Mega Man 2 (8-bit)



Mega Man X (16-bit)



Breath of Fire (16-bit)

As for the device, the Evercade EXP is touted as a journey through more than five decades of video game history. This will be done across the entire Evercade cartridge library, which is made up of more than 30 collections y over 300 games, including deliveries for home consoles and arcades. Arriving in physical cartridge form, all collections come with a full-color box and manual.

