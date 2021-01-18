Capital Motion Snares N. America Rights To ‘The Man On The Other Facet’

Capital Motion Image Group has picked up North American and U.Okay. rights to Chilly Battle thriller “The Man on the Other Facet,” directed by Marcus Lim. The Canada-based full-service distributor mentioned that it plans to launch the movie in 2021.

The deal was introduced by producers Militancy Movies Singapore and Germany’s Doghouse Filmproductions. Worldwide rights gross sales are dealt with by Italy’s Iuvit Media Gross sales.

The movie, which is at present on theatrical launch in Singapore, has additionally been licensed to SVOD specialist Tribes Media for streaming in Latin America, Benelux, Spain and Scandinavia.

The story follows the doomed love affair between a two warring spies, set within the politically fraught interval of Seventies Germany. Stylistically, the movie pays homage to spy movies of the Seventies, together with “Day of the Jackal” and “Three Days of the Condor.” It stars Nils Schulz (long-running RTL sequence “Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten”), Mari Bensel, James Carney and Joerg Malchow.

The movie’s earlier competition profession included successful the perfect characteristic movie prize on the Montevideo World Movie Competition, and the gold award for finest narrative characteristic on the Worldwide Impartial Movie Awards. The movie additionally received the CICFF Award for debut filmmaker on the Calcutta Worldwide Cult Movie Competition.

“Marcus Lim’s award-winning chilly battle thriller joins Capital Motion’s numerous providing of award-winning unbiased and international language titles that are slated for launch in 2021.” mentioned M. A. Dobbin, managing director and acquisitions head for Capital Motion Image.

Singapore-based Lim is an skilled producer, screenwriter, quick movies and commercials director and an occasional correspondent for Selection.