Capitals acquire veteran winger Ilya Kovalchuk from the Canadiens

Kovalchuk, 36, will probably be the fifth Russian on the Capitals, becoming a member of Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Russian recorded 13 factors (six objectives, seven assists) in 22 video games with the Canadiens and one other 9 factors (three objectives, six assists) in 17 video games with the Los Angeles Kings this season.

The Maurice Richard Trophy winner and three-time league all-star has performed in 919 NHL video games, with 872 factors throughout these 13 seasons. He final playoff look was with the New Jersey Devils in 2011-12. The group misplaced in six video games to Los Angeles in the Stanley Cup finals.

The Canadiens signed Kovalchuk to a one-year, two-way contract that pays $700,000 yearly again in January. He grew to become a free agent on Dec. 17 when he cleared unconditional waivers, permitting the Kings to terminate the the rest of his three-year, $18.75 million contract, which had one 12 months left.

The late evening, low-cost, low-risk transfer forward of Monday’s commerce deadline was Washington’s second acquisition in the previous week after the group added defenseman Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

MacLellan advised reporters earlier in the week he was open to having conversations with different groups so as to add items to the Capitals’ group that has been in a droop, although Washington appeared to get again on monitor Sunday in a 5-Three win towards the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kovalchuk, who’s a right-handed shot, might be added to the proper facet of the group’s third line with Lars Eller and Carl Hagelin. He additionally might be blended into the fourth line.