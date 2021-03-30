Capitol Music Condemns N-Word Slur Alleged in Tina Turner Documentary

Capitol Music Group has responded to an allegation made in HBO’s new “Tina” documentary that an govt in the early Eighties disparaged Tina Turner through the use of the N-word, calling the remarks “reprehensible and appalling.”

Stated a Capitol Label Group spokesperson, “The incident that John Carter describes in the HBO documentary, ‘Tina,’ would have occurred 40 years in the past when Capitol was below completely different possession and administration, and we’re solely now studying of these reprehensible and appalling feedback. Capitol Music Group is pleased with our affiliation with Tina Turner and the function we play in making certain her music will proceed to encourage new generations for many years to come back.”

The doc doesn’t specify which Capitol Data exec is alleged to have made the racist feedback in the early ’80s. The disturbing alternate is recounted in the movie through an previous interview with a since-deceased topic, the late John Carter, who as an A&R govt at Capitol Data was liable for bringing Turner to the label in the ’80s. Carter died in 2011 and took the key of who mentioned the slur with him, a minimum of so far as any form of public attribution.

Stated the late exec in an interview excerpted in the movie: “The traditional quote is, ‘Carter, you signed this previous [N-word] douchebag?’”

Carter introduced Turner to Capitol at a time when her profession was at certainly one of its lowest downturns. He not solely shepherded her early tenure on the label but in addition produced two songs on her first Capitol album, “Non-public Dancer,” together with the title observe. The album which was vital in remodeling her from an oldies act to one of many world’s main pop superstars.

Nonetheless, Carter maintained in the classic interview that others at Capitol have been dead-set towards signing her. Her earlier album, 1979’s “Love Explosion,” had not even been launched in the U.S. “Non-public Dancer” was finally RIAA-certified for five million gross sales and was reported to have bought a number of occasions that many worldwide.

Capitol Music Group’s response to the remarks alleged by Carter in the doc was first reported by The Wrap.