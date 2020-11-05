Capitol Music Group Chief Steve Barnett to Retire

Capitol Music Group Chairman & CEO Steve Barnett will retire on December 31, 2020, the corporate introduced in the present day, capping a 50-year profession within the music enterprise, together with eight years on the helm of CMG.

Barnett introduced his long-planned resolution to the complete firm this morning, at the side of Common Group Chairman & CEO Lucian Grainge. The 2 additionally collectively introduced the promotion of Jeff Vaughn and Michelle Jubelirer to function CMG’s subsequent leaders.

Vaughn, presently President of Capitol Data, will turn into CMG Chairman and CEO, and present CMG COO Jubelirer will function CMG’s President and COO.

“This has been an unbelievable journey, and I’ve been tremendously lucky to work with such superb folks alongside the best way,” Barnett stated in an announcement. “I’m indebted to Lucian for his unwavering perception in me and for his unreserved help for our efforts these whole eight years. To say that I’ll at all times be grateful to him is actually an understatement. Michelle was the primary to be part of me at CMG and has been my associate in revitalizing the corporate and creating an surroundings the place artists and our workers may thrive. From the second Jeff joined us, I knew he’d rapidly make his mark on Capitol, and I’m sure that he and Michelle are the proper crew to information CMG into the longer term. My appreciation extends to Boyd Muir and my many pals at UMG who’ve been there for me and my crew these previous eight years. I thanks all.”

In an e-mail to the employees obtained by Selection, Grainge stated: “At present Steve Barnett introduced that after an unbelievable five-decade profession in music, capped by nothing lower than the revitalization of our iconic Capitol Music Group, he has determined to retire on the finish of the yr.

“When Capitol joined our household as a part of the EMI acquisition, it was in determined want of imaginative and prescient, ardour and drive. Steve introduced all of that and extra to the Tower, and in the present day, as soon as once more, Capitol stands as an emblem of artistic and business success in music—a magnet each to nice artists and nice music enterprise professionals. “Steve, being the extraordinary government and mentor he’s, labored intently with me to put in place a management crew that can write Capitol’s subsequent thrilling chapter: Jeff Vaughn and Michelle Jubelirer. Along with the gifted workers at CMG and its labels, they’ll construct upon Steve’s basis, and guarantee Capitol’s future success. “I’m so grateful to Steve for all he has accomplished for Capitol and UMG. I advised him that if he finds himself getting antsy in his retirement, he’s at all times welcome right here. However within the meantime, please be part of me in thanking Steve for all he did at Capitol, and wishing him and Nancy a beautiful retirement and plenty of high quality time with their household.”

Barnett was named to his submit by Grainge in November 2012 after UMG acquired EMI Data earlier that yr. The pair shaped the Capitol Music Group centered on a multi-label method — consisting of Capitol Data, Motown Data, Astralwerks, Capitol Christian Music Group, Blue Observe Data and Caroline — and relocated the corporate’s headquarters from New York again to its historic Hollywood residence, and accomplished a multi-year renovation of its iconic Capitol Tower and historic Capitol Studios, prematurely of the corporate’s seventy fifth anniversary celebration in 2017.