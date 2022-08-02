Capoeira classes and pushing a Porsche: Djokovic’s unconventional training ahead of the US Open

The Serbian tennis player is doing a particular preparation with a capoeira teacher and moving cars

Despite not being at the top of the ATP world rankings, Novak Djokovic He is still one of the best tennis players on the planet. Currently, the Serbian is in sixth place and comes from being crowned at Wimbledon for the seventh time in a row after beating Australian Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

That was not the only title of the season for Absentsince after starting the year with the frustration of not being able to defend his Australian Open title due to being deported by the oceanic country for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the best in history stayed with the Masters 1000 of Rome after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In this way, when there are just over three weeks left before the start of the US Openlast Grand Slam of 2022, and waiting to know if it will be enabled to search for a new title in the Big Apple -the last time he won was in 2018-, Djokovic promised to carry out a hard training.

Still not knowing if he will be able to play in Flushing MeadowsNo prepares with an expert in capoeira. In a video that the Serbian himself uploaded to his social networks, he can be seen subjecting his body to extreme physical exercises with the aim of arriving in the best possible shape. In addition to practicing the Brazilian martial art that mixes dance, music and acrobatics with the teacher Marcelo Santos, he carried out another demanding job.

Djokovic comes from winning at Wimbledon (REUTERS / Toby Melville)

Also Djokovic could be seen pushing a Porsche 911 GT3 to gain strength and endurance in his arms and legs. Also, he did the same with a 4×4 Toyota Land Cruiser through the streets of Rio de Janeiro where he carries out the special preparation for the tournament that will be played from August 29 to Sunday September 11. It should be noted that the Serbian moves a car weighing between 1,960 and 2,080 kilos by himself.

“I am preparing as if I am going to be allowed to compete, while I wait to find out if there is any option to travel to the United States. I cross my fingers”Nole explained on his Instagram account.

On July 21, the former number 1 in the world was included in the official roster for the US Open, but could be left out for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. “The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate for players, but will respect the government’s position regarding entry into the country for persons who are not US citizens and who are not vaccinated,” the United States Tennis Association reported in a statement. release.

The individual tournament draw lists are a formality and include tennis players who are eligible by their ATP and WTA rankings. But, in the case of the 35-year-old Serbian, he could be sidelined again as he was last January at the Australian Open, after he was deported from the country due to his vaccination status. Djokovic insists that he will not be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play the tournaments.

The United States does not allow non-citizen visitors to enter the country without being vaccinated. For this reason, Novak was left out of important tournaments such as Indian Wells and Miami at the beginning of the season and will not be able to participate in the Cincinnati Masters, to be played from August 13.

KEEP READING:

The stories of Pablo Escobar’s bloody reign in football: from the kidnapping and murder of referees to the stars that drug trafficking paid for

Official: Fernando Alonso signed with Aston Martin for the next season of Formula 1