Captain Amarinder Singh Meets Amit Shah: After meeting Shah, Captain Amarinder said – there is nothing that cannot be solved

December 3, 2020
2 Min Read

Captain Amarinder Singh Meets Amit Shah: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of the farmers’ agitation against the three agricultural laws of the Central Government. After this meeting, Captain Amarinder said that there is no such thing for him that cannot be solved. He said that he kept his point in the meeting with the Home Minister and asked him to resolve the matter as soon as possible. Also Read – Farmers Protest on Delhi Noida Link Road: Opening of Delhi-Noida Link Road on one side, demonstration of farmers on the border continues

Captain Singh called on Shah to end the deadlock between the Center and farmers over the new agricultural laws. Sources said that the meeting is being held at a time when the farmer leaders who are protesting are meeting with the government in Vigyan Bhavan. Also Read – Farmer Protest latest news: Fourth phase meeting begins between farmer leaders and government

According to sources, the meeting was to be held in the morning but due to delay of two hours, it started in the afternoon. The Chief Minister of Punjab and his Congress party are supporting the Kisan movement and the Punjab Assembly has also passed bills to neutralize the new agricultural laws of the Center.

Singh had earlier said that he and his government are ready to mediate between the Center and the farmers in the collective interest of all. The protesting farmers are standing on the borders of the national capital and are demanding the government to withdraw the new agricultural laws. Most of them are from Punjab.

