Captain Amarinder Singh Meets Amit Shah: After meeting Shah, Captain Amarinder said – there is nothing that cannot be solved

Captain Amarinder Singh Meets Amit Shah: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of the farmers' agitation against the three agricultural laws of the Central Government. After this meeting, Captain Amarinder said that there is no such thing for him that cannot be solved. He said that he kept his point in the meeting with the Home Minister and asked him to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Captain Singh called on Shah to end the deadlock between the Center and farmers over the new agricultural laws. Sources said that the meeting is being held at a time when the farmer leaders who are protesting are meeting with the government in Vigyan Bhavan.

Discussion is going on between farmers & center, increasing nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister & requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state & security of the nation: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh https://t.co/OPfQWdyPCL pic.twitter.com/6T4gxMuydo – ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

According to sources, the meeting was to be held in the morning but due to delay of two hours, it started in the afternoon. The Chief Minister of Punjab and his Congress party are supporting the Kisan movement and the Punjab Assembly has also passed bills to neutralize the new agricultural laws of the Center.

Singh had earlier said that he and his government are ready to mediate between the Center and the farmers in the collective interest of all. The protesting farmers are standing on the borders of the national capital and are demanding the government to withdraw the new agricultural laws. Most of them are from Punjab.